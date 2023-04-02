The moment Phil Collins watched John Bonham for the first time: “I had never seen anything like it”









Even before the launch of Led Zeppelin, John Bonham was a well-respected performer on the London circuit. Bonham had a strong contingent of admirers, which included Phil Collins. At the time, Collins had aspirations of becoming a professional drummer himself, and witnessing Bonham in action was an unforgettable experience that blew him away.

In 1968, Bonham’s group, Band of Joy, were asked to support the American musician Tim Rose. On the run of dates, Bonham impressed Rose greatly, and when he returned to the United Kingdom a few months later, the future Led Zeppelin drummer was asked if he wanted to be part of his band.

Bonham duly obliged, and one of the fans attending Rose’s show in London was a young, impressionable Phil Collins. Before the concert, Collins had never heard of Bonham and was unaware of the identity of the man behind the drum kit. After the concert, he was fully aware and had a new favourite drummer. He explained to BBC 6 Music in 2016: “I saw John Bonham play at the Marquee Club with Tim Rose, who was an American singer and he did this hit version of ‘Morning Dew’ and he was on tour and had this guy John Bonham on drums. I went to see Tim Rose, but when I saw Bonham, I had never seen anything like it.”

Two decades after his introduction to Bonham, Collins filled in for the irreplaceable late drummer during an ill-fated Led Zeppelin reunion in 1985 for Live Aid. However, much to his frustration, it was a nightmare experience, and Jimmy Page would blame Collins for the performance going awry.

After the set, Page told MTV that Collins “didn’t know the stuff”, which caused the show to be a disaster. He also later said that their decision to get the band back together was “not very clever”. In Collins’ autobiography, he admitted: “I got pissed off. Maybe I didn’t know it as well as he’d like me to have done, but… I became the flagship, and it looked like I was showing off.”

Collins had flown into Philadelphia from the other side of the world after performing at the London edition of Live Aid. While he admits he was underprepared for the show with Led Zeppelin, Page’s comments left a bitter taste in his mouth. Most disappointingly for Collins, he could not pay tribute to Bonham as he had hoped.

When Collins witnessed the work of Bonham for the first time at The Marquee Club in 1968, he was mind blown by the talent on display, and his respect for the drummer likely elevated further after he attempted to step into his shoes at Live Aid.