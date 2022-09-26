The Leonard Cohen song Roger Waters couldn't live without









There aren’t many talents that dwarf the star of Pink Floyd creator and songwriting driver, Roger Waters. His work with the prog rock outfit started with their acid-rock salad days and transformed into stadium-filling rock operas that, quite literally, changed the world. With his incandescent sense of songwriting style, he drove the group, alongside David Gilmour, to be recognised alongside behemoths such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. However, there is one man that even he feels trumps him.

Leonard cohen’s songwriting style is an unusual one. Not finding his singing voice until the age of 33, Cohen’s strange turn from poet to novelist to folk singer has imbued his work with a sense of narrative that few can match. It’s why, when Waters was faced with picking his favourite songs to take with him to an inescapable desert island, he chose the uncanny Cohen as one of his prime candidates.

Having initially only taken the role of bass player in the formative years of the band, letting Barret lead in both lyric writing and musical composition, Waters stepped up to be the band’s leader following the difficult departure of Syd Barrett in 1968. He soon became the face of Pink Floyd and, despite constantly duelling with David Gilmour—something he’s never shied away from doing, no matter the situation or the company—Waters has been seen as a grand member of British rock royalty.

For the next 20 years, Waters and Pink Floyd would go on to achieve international fame with critically acclaimed records such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall while rubbing shoulders with some other hugely influential figures of a counter-culture movement. It would result in the major development of pop and alternative music, with an extra focus on the evolution of sonic landscapes. Yet, within his selections, he chose to pay tribute to the artists who were keener to strip things back.

As well as doffing his cap to Cohen, he also heaped praise on Neil Young and Ray Charles, who both embody the simplicity of music’s internal rhythm. However, when picking his favourite Leonard Cohen song, there was only one track he could land on, the quite wonderful ‘Bird on the Wire’. Waters noted to the BBC Radio show, Desert Island Discs: “Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan were the two men who allowed us to believe that there was an open door between poetry and song lyrics,” he said. “This song of his, ‘Bird On The Wire’, is so simple, so moving, so brilliant. I love it.”

One very noteworthy point is that Cohen also featured in another man’s list, his fabled friend and foe, David Gilmour. The other half of pink Floyd also picked out Leonard cohen as a must-have disc for his collection on the island. However, the guitarist opted for ‘Anthem’ despite having recently played the aforementioned ‘Bird on the Wire’ during lockdown.

Listen to the Leonard Cohen song Roger Waters couldn’t live without below.