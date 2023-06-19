The Led Zeppelin song that reminds Robert Plant of John Bonham









For over a decade, Led Zeppelin was the most ferocious band on the planet. Tragically, their tenure was cut premature in 1980 following the death of John Bonham, and the group decided they couldn’t continue without him at the drum kit. All of Bonham’s bandmates still greatly feel his loss, and there’s one song by Led Zeppelin which reminds singer Robert Plant of his late friend.

Although they were at the top of the world when Bonham died, Led Zeppelin decided it was wrong for them to continue without him. While other groups, such as The Who, attempted to soldier on following the death of a crucial member, Zeppelin decided to put their legacy first and move onto pastures new. In their eyes, Bonham was irreplaceable, and while they’ve played a small handful of reunion shows over the years, the energy has never been the same.

The perfect example of Bonham’s untamed talent is ‘Achilles Last Stand’, which clocks in at over ten minutes. In the studio, the band gave the drummer free reign to do whatever he wanted, and the result was spellbinding. The entire song was created in one evening and perfectly encapsulates the brilliance of his talents.

‘Achilles Last Stand’ appeared on Led Zeppelin’s penultimate studio album Presence, and Plant cannot listen to the recording without thinking of the drummer. Speaking to Vulture, the singer explained why it’s the one song that always reminds him of Bonham, but also put a case forward for ‘When The Levee Breaks’ before returning to his original answer.

Plant revealed: “Ironically, we go back to ‘Achilles Last Stand,’ which is probably what I’d first say. I could say ‘When the Levee Breaks.’ It was an absolutely stunning recording. John is playing such a sexy, ridiculously laid-back and held-back groove — he bought us a lot of credits when sometimes we were the guys at the front of the band and behaving a little coquettish. But I keep thinking of him playing on ‘Achilles Last Stand.'”

The vocalist added: “You just needed to listen to what those three guys were doing in the studio. Listen to Jonesy with the eight-string Alembic bass. And Jimmy’s solo? It’s just really, really something. Sometimes I really just had to get some superglue and stick myself onto the tape somehow with a countermelody because it was relentless.”

He concluded: “There was almost no way in to write something and make it a vocal performance along with the incredible instrumentation. There was not really a great deal for me to do, except what I ended up doing.”

Guitarist Jimmy Page feels similar fondness towards the track. During a conversation with Guitar Player in 1977, Page spoke about his contribution to ‘Achilles Last Stand’ and claimed it was “in the same tradition as the solo from ‘Stairway to Heaven’ on the fourth LP,” he said. “It is on that level to me”.

Listen to ‘Achilles Last Stand’ below.