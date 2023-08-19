The Led Zeppelin song Jimmy Page says “startled” Mick Jagger









From the first time Mick Jagger heard Led Zeppelin, their magnificence transfixed him, and he often could be seen in the crowd at their early shows. Jagger already knew Jimmy Page before the formation of Zeppelin because of his session work, including for The Rolling Stones, and their relationship continued to develop once they were both thriving in the biggest bands on the planet.

In 2020, following the release of their long-lost collaboration ‘Scarlet’, which was originally recorded in 1974, Jagger appeared on BBC Radio 2 and referred to Page as “one of the best session guitarists at the time”.

He continued: “And that’s how I met Jimmy, and that’s how I met John Paul Jones – because he was the bass player. So I knew Jimmy from then, and I knew John Paul Jones from then, and then ten years later – or a bit less than ten years later – they made this very successful band”.

The Rolling Stones frontman recalled watching those early Zeppelin concerts, describing the shows as a “great – thunderous racket”. A few years later, both bands briefly overlapped at the Musicland Studios in Munich as Led Zeppelin worked on Presence and The Stones recorded Black and Blue.

Led Zeppelin should have finished before The Rolling Stones arrived in Germany, but Page needed to stay longer than he initially anticipated to tie up some loose ends. While this was frustrating, it allowed him to play their tracks to Jagger, who provided feedback on their creations.

Speaking about the album to MSN, Page said: “That’s the one where it took three weeks to record and do overdubs. We did it in the Musicland Studios, Munich and after us were the Rolling Stones. I called them up and asked if I could get a couple more days, because they were busy trying out various guitars, and they said OK. The tracks were done, and Robert’s vocals were done, and I was going to do what I had normally done and still do – the overdubs and production.”

The guitarist continued: “There was me and the engineer Keith Harwood, and whoever woke first would get the other up and we’d get straight into the studio and do the guitar overlays. It was the same with the mixing.”

He then remembered playing ‘Nobody’s Fault But Mine’ to The Rolling Stones singer: “Jagger was staying in the same hotel, and I went up to see him to say thanks for letting us use the studio in their downtime. He said, ‘What have you done?’ I said, ‘I’ve done an album; do you want to hear some?’ I put on ‘Nobody’s Fault But Mine’, which he sort of knew as a blues song and he was quite startled by it.”

The recording process of Presence was a complicated time for Led Zeppelin, and most bands wouldn’t have been in the studio if they were undergoing the same level of adversity. However, despite being wheelchair-bound, singer Robert Plant still recorded a classic album, and ‘Nobody’s Fault But Mine’ represents a high point on the LP.