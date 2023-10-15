The Joni Mitchell song Elton John “never gets fed up” of hearing









As a songwriter, Joni Mitchell is a one-off. Her canon of confessional songs should be studied by anyone with an ambition to ever make music. Additionally, the opinion of esteemed peers such as Elton John signifies her immense reputation within the music industry.

Due to health conditions following a stroke in 2015, Mitchell felt her music career had ended and she’d never be able to perform again. However, after making a gradual recovery, she was able to grace the stage once more in 2022 for a surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival, which she later discussed with John on his radio show for Apple Music.

During the conversation, the iconic musicians discussed a selection of songs important to Mitchell’s career arc and early inspirations. She spoke about her love of Edith Piaf and Chuck Berry, plus reflected upon some of the most crucial moments in her career, including her return to Newport Folk Festival.

However, Elton also wanted to detail his love for her song ‘A Case Of You’, which appeared on the seminal Blue. It’s a track which exemplifies her magnificence and acts as the perfect entry point into her sublime songwriting, with each line filled with bone-chilling depth.

“‘A Case Of You’ is probably one of your most famous songs, without question,” Elton said to Joni. He continued: “It’s been very good to you that song, it’s had so many cover versions, you never get fed up with hearing this song. Every time I hear this song, I hear something different, and the version on the Newport Folk Festival is quite amazing.”

Mitchell has previously opened up about the inspiration for the song, telling Rolling Stone in 1979: “At that period of my life, I had no personal defences. I felt like a cellophane wrapper on a pack of cigarettes. I felt like I had absolutely no secrets from the world, and I couldn’t pretend in my life to be strong. Or to be happy. But the advantage of it in the music was that there were no defences there either.”

Mitchell penned the track as she knowingly hurtled towards the end of her relationship with Graham Nash. On ‘A Case Of You’, she accepted her portion of the blame for the inevitable conclusion. Speaking to Robert Hilburn in 1994, she said this was a conscious decision and claimed “men write very dishonestly about breakups.”

She continued: “I wanted to be capable of being responsible for my own errors. If there was friction between me and another person, I wanted to be able to see my participation in it so I could see what could be changed and what could not. That is part of the pursuit of happiness. You have to pull the weeds in your soul when you are young, when they are sprouting, otherwise they will choke you.”

Listen to ‘A Case Of You’ from the Newport Folk Festival below.