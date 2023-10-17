The Joni Mitchell record Graham Nash struggles to listen to









There are always a handful of songs that artists find hard to revisit. Whether the tune is associated with a specific person or it is a complex piece to get through, there are always raw wounds left behind by these songs that are never easy to heal. Although Joni Mitchell may have ripped her heart open more than a few times in her songs, Graham Nash remembered the one tune that hit him harder than anything on Earth.

During the late 1960s, Nash had been in a relationship with Mitchell off and on, being knocked out by her sense of wordplay on songs like ‘Woodstock’. Despite Nash writing the song ‘Our House’ off the album Deja Vu to chronicle their life together, the relationship wouldn’t last, with both sides not taking the romance well once everything fizzled out.

Rather than take the time to recover, Mitchell channelled all her creative energy into writing, coming out with one of her first masterpieces, Blue. Across the track listing, Mitchell is peeling back the different layers of her relationship that tore at her psyche, recalling that she felt like the cellophane on the pack of cigarettes when writing the album.

Although songs like ‘My Old Man’ provided naked confessions about her life, ‘River’ was concerned with finding a safe haven from the heartache. Unlike the more jagged songwriting across the album, this is one of the purest songs that Mitchell would ever write, painting a delicate picture of her skating away on the frozen lakes she’s always known.

While Mitchell may have been working through her fair share of demons, Nash later recalled that he couldn’t imagine listening to the album again. When speaking to Songfacts, Nash talked about how hard it was looking back on that time at first, recalling, “When Joni and I were breaking up, we both knew it was going to be difficult. We both loved each other tremendously. We had spent a couple of years lighting up rooms when we walked in. It was painful. It took me a while before I could re-listen to Blue”.

Even though Mitchell would get too close for comfort on a handful of tracks, some songs detailed her subtle fondness for her relationship. On tracks like ‘A Case Of You’, Mitchell is speaking about the good times she had with Nash, thinking that his love is something that anyone would be able to get drunk on.

Then again, Mitchell was already looking to go past the realm of romantic relationships in her songs. Throughout the next few years, albums like Court and Spark and Hejira would see her writing tunes about the different intricacies of life, whether that meant looking at the humanity in other people or putting herself in the position of famous legends of days gone by like ‘Amelia’.

Nash would also go on to bigger things, recording off and on with David Crosby and Stephen Stills while offering up straightforward folk-rock in his solo career. Although the acoustic setting of Blue gives it a certain intimacy, there are specific blemishes on the album coming from a genuine place.