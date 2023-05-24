The Jam song Paul Weller wouldn’t write again









As the frontman of The Jam, Paul Weller brought mod culture back from the brink and carved a unique groove for punk over six studio albums between 1977 and ’82. Remarkably, the fashion-conscious frontman was only 24 years old when he called a halt to his formative group following the release of their sixth and final studio album, The Gift.

“I don’t know if I could pinpoint it to a specific time,” Weller explained regarding his decision to break up the Jam in a 2007 conversation with Billboard. “I just knew generally toward the last sort of year or so before the Jam split up,” he said. “I just felt it was time for me to move on, just artistically and creatively. I needed to find something different and different kind of avenues to make music and a different way of making music.”

“Even though the Jam only made records for, I don’t know, five years, or whatever it was, we were actually together for more like ten years,” he continued. “We spent four or five trying to make it, so it was an awful long time as well. So whether it was a selfish move or not, for me, I just knew instinctively it was time to move on. The other things I wanted to try I couldn’t have tried within the framework of the Jam. It had to be something different or something looser.”

As his popular 1995 solo track, ‘The Changingman’, attests, Weller has long followed his gut through different chapters of musical and personal evolution. Over time, Weller realised that he could find artistic freedom as a solo artist and grew disillusioned with pressure from bandmates and labels.

When creating Setting Sons, The Jam’s fourth studio album, in 1979, Weller found himself strapped for time and pressured to find two new songs to round off the record. “I had to get two more songs to finish off Setting Sons, so I remember sitting in an office with just a tape recorder and a chair and a guitar,” Weller once told Mojo. “It felt a bit like the Brill Building. So I wrote ‘Private Hell,’ then I wrote ‘The Girl On The Phone,’ the same day as well. But we were still fucking short. That’s why we put [Martha And The Vandellas’] ‘Heat Wave’ on that album.”

During the same conversation, Weller discussed ‘Private Hell’, a rather intense song he wrote about a middle-aged woman struggling with a Valium dependency – a ’70s update on the Rolling Stones’ ‘Mother’s Little Helper’.

“I took what I thought I saw and exaggerated it and built on that,” Weller explained. “She seemed a very beaten-down, unhappy person, really. Perhaps she wasn’t, but that’s the vibe I got.”

In a 2022 interview with Uncut, Weller reflected on the track once again, revealing a degree of regret over his depiction of a mother in her “private hell”. “I wouldn’t write a song as harsh as that now,” he admitted. “It’s not like I didn’t feel empathy for [the mother] in that song, but I’d just use softer language, different words.”

