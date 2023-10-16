The influential bassist Geddy Lee calls a “genius”









Rush bassist Geddy Lee is a master of his craft. Fusing a lifelong love of Motown with the melodic drive of Paul McCartney and a twist of funk, his inventive approach to the instrument gave the Canadian prog trio a pulsating edge, providing a perfect middle ground between the dynamism of drummer Neil Peart and guitarist Alex Lifeson. It is certain that without the bespectacled whizz’s work on the fretboard, Rush would not be the sonic Leviathan fans love so profoundly.

Whilst Geddy Lee is a master musician — an adept multi-instrumentalist with an impressive vocal range and a deep understanding of the synthesiser — it is on the four-string that he really shines. This has meant that in his time, he has often been asked to name those he cites as his heroes, and unsurprisingly, it’s a wide-reaching list.

As alluded to, one figure Geddy Lee has effused about is Beatles powerhouse Paul McCartney, a man he thinks is “overlooked” on the instrument despite his evident talent. He once told Rolling Stone that McCartney “gets overlooked as a bassist, but as a pop bassist goes, he’s such a melodic player. And you’re talking about a guy who wasn’t originally the bass player for the band.”

He continued: “He adapted, of course, and he picked it up. I just find his story really interesting, as a bass player. So he comes at the instrument from a much more melodic place, and you really hear that in a lot of Beatle music.”

Elsewhere, when speaking to Rolling Stone in a separate chat, Lee revealed his five favourite bass songs. An enlightening peek into the Canadian musician’s mind as a person and artist, it was during this chat that he once again discussed his love of The Who’s late bassist, John Entwistle, a man he has gone on record saying is “the greatest rock bassist of all time” more than once.

However, it wasn’t Lee’s discussion of ‘Thunderfingers’ that piqued fans’ interest in the list; it was his account of the late Jaco Pastorius, the jazz bassist who featured in the celebrated fusion group Weather Report and played with the likes of Joni Mitchell and Pat Metheny. Taken far before his time, aged just 35 in 1987, it’s a testament to the power of Pastorius’ work that he is still one of the most influential bass players ever.

Choosing Weather Report’s ‘Teen Town’ from 1977’s Heavy Weather, Geddy Lee reflected on Pastorius’ sheer “genius” and even recalled watching him playing the track live, an experience he deemed deeply inspiring. He told the publication: “Sadly, many of the bass heroes on this very short list are no longer with us. But no matter how short the list, Jaco Pastorius’ name would have to be on it.”

Lee concluded: “Written by Jaco during his time with Weather Report for the iconic ‘Heavy Weather’ album, ‘Teen Town’ has everything that Jaco’s genius stood for: profound complexity, incredible melodic structure, and terrific groove. Watching him perform this live was truly an inspiring experience and one I shall never forget.”