The hit song Billy Joel admits “didn’t age well”









People constantly change each year, and the same goes for artists. When they write a song, it represents a snapshot of time, and it’s impossible to say whether they’ll still connect with the creation as their life progresses. For Billy Joel, there’s one song in his canon that he now refuses to regularly play because it “didn’t age well”.

No longer connecting to one of their songs and wincing about certain lyrics is nothing exclusive to the New Yorker. In 2021, The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger re-assessed their controversial song ‘Brown Sugar’, which may have been acceptable upon its release in 1971. Times are always evolving, and 50 years later, he decided to remove it from their setlist.

The track in question for Joel is ‘Captain Jack’, which appeared on his seminal 1973 album Piano Man and has been performed in concert by Joel on 182 occasions. However, it hasn’t been a regular fixture during his shows since 2010, and even then, he only aired the song on ten occasions. Although it returned for one show in 2023, Joel hasn’t performed it more than once in a calendar year since 2015.

The song features the line, “The junkies and the closet queens”, which could be perceived as insensitive and homophobic. However, this isn’t why Joel chooses not to play ‘Captain Jack’ in a live setting.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he described it as “this dreary story of some suburban kid jerking off at home. My mind starts to wander during the song, so I don’t do it even though people want to hear it.”

Meanwhile, in a 2019 interview to mark his 70th birthday with Rolling Stone, Joel explained in more detail why he rarely plays the song anymore: “He didn’t age well. Captain Jack’s been demoted to Private Jack. In the verses, there’s only two chords, and it goes on and on, and it’s kind of a dreary song if you think of the lyrics. The kid is sitting home jerkin’ off. His father’s dead in the swimming pool. He lives this dull suburban existence until he gets high”.

He also recalled: “One of the last times I was singing the song, I said, ‘This is really depressing.’ The only relief you get is when the chorus kicks in. When I’m doing the song, I feel kinda dreary and I don’t like doing the song anymore, although we’ll probably do it again.”

As Joel suspected, ‘Captain Jack’ sprang back into his setlist but only as a one-off. He’s no longer the same person who penned that track, and despite the song’s popularity, it’s ultimately his decision whether to play it.

