The guitarist Jimmy Page called “absolutely brilliant”









Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page knows everything there is to know about his chosen instrument. He is an artist that is eternally grateful to his forefathers, who were critical in the development of the blues, which birthed rock ‘n’ roll and, in turn, his entire career.

In Page’s mind, there’s nobody who can compete with Jimi Hendrix, who he believes was the greatest guitarist who has ever lived. However, Hendrix isn’t the only pioneering musician who has acted as an inspiration to the Led Zeppelin founder. Another person he greatly respects is the late Clarence White, who Page once described as “absolutely brilliant”.

White tragically died aged 29 in 1973 after being fatally hit by a drunk driver. While his career was incredibly short, White still managed to cram an incredible amount of notable work and influenced a whole generation of artists. The guitarist was best known for his stints in The Byrds and The Kentucky Colonels.

As a session musician, White played alongside talents including Joe Cocker, Randy Newman, The Everly Brothers, and Jackson Browne. The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia toured with White in 1964 and looked up to him as a mentor. Garcia once said: “Clarence made it look like playing was the easiest thing in the world. He was special, the kind of guitar player who comes along once in a while.”

Although Page didn’t have the opportunity to get up close and personal with White like Garcia, he’s equally in awe of the late guitarist’s skill. He once remarked: “We’ve lost the best guitarist any of us ever had, and that was Hendrix. The other guitarist I started to get into died also, Clarence White. He was absolutely brilliant. Gosh.”

In the same interview, Page continued to discuss other American guitarists who influenced him greatly. He added: “On a totally different style—the control, the guy who played on the Maria Muldaur single, ‘Midnight at the Oasis’. Amos Garrett. He’s Les Paul-oriented, and Les Paul is the one, really. We wouldn’t be anywhere if he hadn’t invented the electric guitar”.

Although White left an indelible mark on the music industry during his short time on the planet, his legacy could have been so much more. The day before his death, he agreed to start a new musical project with Roger McGuinn, his former bandmate in The Byrds and was looking ahead to the future. McGuinn later recalled: “He was incredibly talented, and full of life and full of music. I know he’d still be doing something great today if he was still around.”

Unfortunately, White’s life was stolen away, robbing the world of a seismic talent who could have become the best in the world at his craft.