The Fleetwood Mac classic Stevie Nicks wrote in five minutes









Before joining Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks felt like her shot at making it as a superstar musician had passed her by. She’d already released a major label album with Lindsay Buckingham, which was a commercial failure, and although she was still only 27, Nicks believed it was now or never if she was to achieve her dream.

The opportunity to join Fleetwood Mac didn’t guarantee a long career in the music business, as the band was going through a turbulent period. Still, it provided her more time to establish herself as a talent and become an artist. After she was dropped by Polydor Records in 1974, Nicks’ parents were worried about her future, and her father told her she had six months to make it work or she’d have to return to the real world.

During this time, when everything was up in the air, Nicks and Buckingham moved out to Aspen, Colorado, which proved to be the perfect antidote to the anxiety about her musical career. Her parents had offered to send her to college if she wanted to sacrifice her artistic ambitions in exchange for a normal life.

Speaking to VH1 Storytellers in 1998, Nicks recalled how that conversation with her parents stayed in her mind and was the spark which led to her writing ‘Landslide’. She explained: “The story of ‘Landslide’ everybody seems to think that I wrote this song about them. Everybody in my family, all my friends, everybody… and my Dad, my Dad did have something to do with it, but he absolutely thinks that he was the whole complete reason it was ever written.”

She continued: “I guess it was about September 1974, I was home at my Dad and Mom’s house in Phoenix, and my father said, ‘You know, I think that maybe… you really put a lot of time into this [her singing career], maybe you should give this six more months, and if you want to go back to school, we’ll pay for it and uh, basically you can do whatever you want, and we’ll pay for it’. I have wonderful parents, and I went, ‘Cool, I can do that.'”

After their conversation, she moved to Aspen, still thinking about her parents’ offer. Nicks believed a ticking time bomb was on her career, and suddenly, the lyrics spilt out of her within five minutes while she was experimenting on the guitar.

Nicks revealed in 1992 to In the Studio with Red Beard: “‘Landslide’ I wrote on the guitar, and it’s another one that I wrote in about five minutes. But see, when I’m really thinking about something. I mean when something’s really bothering me, again, the best thing that I can do is go to the music room, or to the office, where I can write.”

Three months after writing ‘Landslide’, Nicks was offered the opportunity by Mick Fleetwood to join Fleetwood Mac, and she no longer had to worry about her immediate future. Suddenly, everything fell into place, and within three years following the success of Rumours, they were the most-talked-about band on the planet.