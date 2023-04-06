The first concert Noel Gallagher attended









For music lovers, the first concert they attend is often a pivotal moment with the ability to change and shape the direction of their life. In the case of Noel Gallagher, it opened his eyes to an enchanting new world which he quickly developed a taste for. Only a few years later, he graduated from being an audience member to a performer.

Gallagher was only aged 13 at the time of attending his first gig, which came toward the back end of punk’s dominance. While the Sex Pistols had already combusted, and John Lydon had moved onto pastures new with Public Image Limited, the scene was still going strong. Although watching the Pistols live was out of the question for Gallagher, he settled for the next best alternative, The Damned.

Gallagher was raised on punk, and he believes no album can compare to the seismic cultural impact made by the Sex Pistols’ only album, Never Mind The Bollocks. Speaking to Q in 2019, Gallagher said: “The most influential record of all time is Never Mind The Bollocks. People who are still working now in the music business did their shit because of that record. It’s the absolute left turn. There is no argument. It cannot be bettered. It’s scientifically factual”.

“I was ten when it came out, so I was just a little bit too young,” he later remembered to BBC Radio 2’s Johnnie Walker. “But one of the older kids on our estate had a copy of it, and it was known that somebody had an album with swearing on it. I remember hearing ‘Bodies’ with a heroic amount of bad language in that song and thinking, ‘Wow!'”

He added: “If push comes to shove, it’s probably the greatest album of all time. If it wasn’t for that, you wouldn’t have Definitely Maybe. No way”.

While The Damned were not the Sex Pistols, seeing a punk band perform in the flesh was incredibly significant for Gallagher and took him on the path to becoming a professional musician. He recalled to BBC Manchester: “My first ever gig was The Damned at the (Manchester) Apollo in 1980, and I was a big fan of The Damned, I loved them because I loved punk”.

The Oasis man added: “I think seeing The Jam on The Old Grey Whistle Test, then seeing The Damned live, and then picking up a guitar, and playing Joy Division basslines on the top string for about six months was kind of what ignited my love of holding the guitar, and doing that kind of thing”.

Although Gallagher didn’t go on to make music in the direct mould of The Damned or the Sex Pistols, there was a punk spirit to Oasis’ early work, which similarly resonated with a different generation and made them pick up the guitar as Noel did after the show at the Apollo.