The final song Talking Heads ever performed live









In the world of new wave, there was no better stage act than Talking Heads. Regardless of their penchant for strange musical diversions on each one of their album, David Byrne’s wild approach to stage production, along with the massive amount of people on stage, gave them a reputation as one of the go-to touring acts of the early 1980s, especially after their fantastic documentary Stop Making Sense came out. When an act goes on for that long, no one is ever predicting when it will stop.

Towards the end of the punk revolution, Talking Heads were already making their living as a live band, taking their initial nervy new wave-inspired punk rock to venues like CBGBs. Although they might not have connected with the same punk energy as other CBGB acts like the Ramones, Byrne was never content to stay in the same realm for too long anyway.

Beginning on albums like Remain in Light, Byrne wanted to create tapestries of sound whenever the band played a song, utilising elements from world music and dance textures to create the first alternative hits like ‘Once in a Lifetime’ and ‘Life During Wartime’. Even though the music may have been strange on first listen, the amount of sonic power behind the band made it impossible to take one’s eyes off them.

Since they had their watershed moment just as MTV blew up, the next few years would see Talking Heads making even more significant strides in different media. Coming out with Speaking in Tongues, Byrne had started to create post-punk party music, with the track ‘Burning Down the House’ becoming one of their most iconic music videos. Even with the slick guitar hook, Byrne’s strained vocal can be heard clearly over the initial groove.

However, the fact that Byrne had firm creative control over every element of the music wasn’t doing him any favours with his bandmates. Throughout the making of later albums like Naked, the band did not see eye-to-eye on where the music would go next. Instead of forcing a disingenuous sound from any of them, Byrne thought it best to cut his losses while he was ahead, dissolving the band in the early 1990s.

While Talking Heads may have breathed their last breath as soon as news of their breakup was announced, that wouldn’t be the final time they stepped onstage together. In the early 2000s, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame graciously accepted their brand of strange music, with all original members reuniting for the ceremony.

No reunion would be complete without at least a couple of new songs, with the band performing the track ‘Burning Down the House’ to close out their performance. Despite initial rumours of the band getting back on speaking terms, ‘Burning Down the House’ remains the final song that every member of the group played together onstage.

Although bands of their ilk have quietly retired or gone past their prime, Talking Heads decided not to stay too long at the party and keep their discography one of the tightest in new wave. Regardless of their disagreements, what they brought to the stage has left its mark on the biggest live acts after them, turning the alternative rock show into a true spectacle.