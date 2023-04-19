The Elton John song he called “perfect”









Most artists spend their careers trying to craft the “perfect” song, and few achieve this goal. Elton John reached this point extremely early in his life as a professional recording artist, changing the entire trajectory of his prospects. It also set a benchmark for him to try to achieve once again.

Elton’s debut album, Empty Sky, didn’t catch fire with the general public upon its release in 1969. His label didn’t expect his next record to be a commercial success, and the plan was to put his creations in the shop window to entice other artists to cover the tracks. Shortly after the album’s release, ‘Your Song’ was picked up by Three Dog Night, inadvertently leading to the original becoming an international hit single.

Nine months after the release of Elton John, ‘Your Song’ rose to eighth in the United States and seventh in Elton’s home country. The project unexpectedly made him a star, thrusting him from a background figure in the music industry into the limelight. In Elton’s mind, the explanation for the song’s success is purely because it’s a “perfect” creation.

Despite the lyrics being filled with wisdom, Taupin was only 19 when he penned the words for ‘Your Song’, and Elton was just three years older than his collaborator when he laid down his iconic vocals on the recording. As the singer ages, he’s grown into the song and loves it more now than he initially did in 1970.

In 2013, Elton said to Rolling Stone of the song: “What can I say, it’s a perfect song. It gets better every time I sing it. I remember writing it at my parents’ apartment in North London, and Bernie giving me the lyrics, sitting down at the piano and looking at it and going, ‘Oh, my God, this is such a great lyric, I can’t fuck this one up’.”

“It came out in about 20 minutes, and when I was done, I called him in, and we both knew. I was 22, and he was 19, and it gave us so much confidence. ‘Empty Sky’ was lovely, but it was very naive. We went on to do more esoteric stuff like ‘Take Me to the Pilot,’ of course, but musically, this was a big step forward. And the older I get, the more I sing these lyrics, and the more they resonate with me.”

Taupin feels as positively about ‘Your Song’ and once said: “This one is the one I recall like it was yesterday. The rest of them I’m a little shaky on. In retrospect, and I’ve said it on several occasions, I see this song as a bookend, and its counterpart would be a song like ‘Sacrifice’. ‘Your Song’ being a song about absolute naiveté in love while ‘Sacrifice’ is the complete opposite, the story of someone who’s seen and done it all, as far as love’s concerned, and come out the other end scarred but realistic about certain aspects of the real world.”

Listen to ‘Your Song’ below.