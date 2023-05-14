The Eagles song played at Glenn Frey’s funeral









Most music fans have occasionally morbidly dreamt up a setlist for their funeral. While imagining this dreary day isn’t a pleasant thought process, it’s still an opportunity to curate one final playlist and bow out with a bang. While we mere mortals have to rely on songs made by others, Glenn Frey’s last outing was soundtracked by a track from The Eagles‘ canon.

Frey died in 2016, aged 67, after developing rheumatoid arthritis. He also reportedly suffered from colitis and pneumonia, which were attributed as causes of his death. At the time of his death, Don Henley, his bandmate in The Eagles, emotionally said: “He was like a brother to me; we were family, and like most families, there was some dysfunction. But, the bond we forged 45 years ago was never broken, even during the 14 years that the Eagles were dissolved.”

Henley continued: “We were two young men who made the pilgrimage to Los Angeles with the same dream: to make our mark in the music industry — and with perseverance, a deep love of music, our alliance with other great musicians and our manager, Irving Azoff, we built something that has lasted longer than anyone could have dreamed. But, Glenn was the one who started it all. He was the spark plug, the man with the plan.”

The memorial ceremony took place at The Forum in Los Angeles. It was attended by many illustrious figures in the music industry, ranging from unsung heroes who operate behind the scenes to stars of the stage, such as Stevie Wonder and his fellow Eagles. Although it was a private send-off, many details have emerged from Frey’s funeral.

There were performances throughout the ceremony, including from Wonder, Henley and Randy Newman. At the end of the funeral, many musicians joined forces for a special version of The Eagles song ‘Already Gone’, a fitting way to wave goodbye to their friend.

Although Frey performed lead vocals on the track, he did not write the song. Interestingly, it was written several years before by songwriting pairing Jack Tempchin and Robb Strandlund, who eventually found a home for their creation with The Eagles. They had previously penned ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ for the band before collaborating again on ‘Already Gone’.

