The drummer Tommy Lee called “the hands-down guy”









You’d be forgiven for not immediately associating the name Tommy Lee with hardcore musicianship. The Mötley Crüe drummer has been one of the most notorious rock stars of the last 40 years, engaging in the kind of debauchery that would kill most humans and land-based mammals. Through his turbulent relationships, reality TV moments, and highly-publicised antics, Lee is more of an entertainer than he is a traditional musician.

That being said, Lee knows his way around the drums. The hard-hitting hair metal style that he helped pioneer can be heard in classic songs like ‘Kickstart My Heart’ and ‘Dr. Feelgood’, both of which feature atypical beats that deviate from the classic kick-snare routine that most bands would favour. Lee knows how to swing and when to lay the hammer down, and the combination of those two skills is what makes his drumming unique. Unsurprisingly, Lee learned that potent combo from Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

“The hands-down guy is John Bonham, and you can probably hear it in my playing,” Lee told David Frangioni during Lee’s drum masterclass for All Access Hits. “That guy, most people will talk about how heavy his foot was and how laid back his snare drum was, but not a lot of people talk about his cymbal placement. He doesn’t really play a ton of cymbals, but when he does, he always seems to pick that right moment.”

“And you can hear it in the studio — they’ve got the cymbals mic’d and compressed really well, so that when he does hit it, it (sounds huge). Also, if you were to do that the whole time, it would be messy sounding. But he really had this amazing ability to pick and choose when those moments were when he wanted that power and that big (cymbal sound).”

Lee also mentioned Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Aldridge and AC/DC stickman Phil Rudd as being primary inspirations. But nobody could match the lessons that Lee learned from Bonham. Every drummer remembered hearing Bonham for the first time, and for Lee, it was while spinning Led Zeppelin’s double album masterpiece Physical Graffiti.

“That’s something that a lot of people don’t talk about. Other than his amazing timing and just his groove, man — the way he laid back on that big heavy foot and the snare drum way, way on the back side. I mean, that’s money. The first time I heard that, I’ll never forget it. I was sitting there. So I must have played Physical Graffiti nine million times, just flipping out, like, ‘Jesus, listen to this dude.'”

Listen to Lee discuss the influence on John Bonham down below.