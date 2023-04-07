The CSNY song Robert Plant couldn’t live without









Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is a musician whose opinion holds immense weight. When the singer discusses his profession, many of his supporters hang on to his every word, which made his appearance on the BBC Radio 4 programme Desert Island Discs an illuminating one.

When Plant joined the radio programme to discuss the eight songs he would like to accompany him on a desert island, his appearance provided a fascinating insight into the songs that inspired and influenced his own creative pathway, selections that included ‘Ohio’ by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The political anthem is more than just a song; it’s a vital part of the counterculture moment and makes a salient statement about a crucial event in American history.

On May 4th, 1970, the National Guard opened fire on a group of unarmed protesters at Ohio’s Kent State University. Four people were killed that day, and a further nine were seriously injured. In total, 67 shots were fired at the anti-Vietnam war protesters. According to polls, the general public were on the side of the National Guard rather than the protesters. However, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young saw things differently.

“For me, ‘Ohio’ was a high point of the band, a major point of validity,” David Crosby later wrote of the track in a CSN boxset. “There we were, reacting to reality, dealing with it on the highest level we could – relevant, immediate. It named names and pointed the finger. It said ‘Nixon’. I was so moved that I completely lost it at the end of the song.”

“I remember getting nuts at the end of the song, I was so moved,” Crosby later told Neil Young’s biographer Jimmy McDonough in Shakey. “I was freaked out because I felt it so strongly, screaming, ‘Why? Why?'”

For Plant, the track is a powerful reminder of the capabilities of music, which can be used as a pivotal mechanism to highlight political issues and bring about social change. After selecting the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song during his appearance on Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin frontman commented: “This is the song which was written which will remind us forever how it can go nastily, badly wrong.”

Poignantly, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young struck while the iron was hot and recorded the track only three weeks after the atrocity before realising ‘Ohio’ a few weeks later while the event was still in the news. It remains the ultimate protest anthem, and the recording is filled with the incensed rage the band felt about the unjust deaths.

In 1974, President Nixon resigned from office while CSNY were on tour. The group took glee in announcing the news to their audience while onstage in New Jersey before bursting into an emotive rendition of ‘Ohio’. Listen to the track below.