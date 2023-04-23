The classic song that Paul Weller says “gets him every time”









It’s hard to understate the importance Paul Weller has had on the lineage of British music through his work with The Jam, The Style Council, and as a solo artist. With that, of course, it goes without saying that several key artists helped shape him into the musician we know today, and few had a greater impact on his artistry than The Kinks frontman Ray Davies.

In 2015, Weller told The Quietus: “What a writer, I can’t say how much influence [Ray Davies] has had on me. The artistry of condensing all those ideas into a little three-minute song is just fantastic. I’m always still knocked out by that. When I was a kid and I first went to America, in the record shops you could buy all these old Kinks records, stuff I’d never seen or even heard of. So I came back with shitloads of Kinks records and that had a definite influence on [third Jam album] All Mod Cons.”

While The Kinks made a variety of pioneering material throughout their career, the one song most people think about when casting their mind to the group is ‘Waterloo Sunset’. No other track has come close to embodying the spirit of London, and for Weller, it’s a beautiful reminder of the place he’s fortunate enough to call home. If the capital city could elect its own anthem, it would be ‘Waterloo Sunset’.

Weller discussed his love of ‘Waterloo Sunset’ when appearing in the documentary World Through My Window, which also featured David Bowie, Elvis Costello, and Bob Geldof waxing lyrical about the track. He commented: “Aside from the lyrics and imagery, just that melody is fantastic to me. It just gets me here (points to his heart) every time I hear it, and God knows I’ve heard or played it. Countless times.”

Meanwhile, in a video featured on his YouTube channel, Weller picks ‘Waterloo Sunset’ as the song that holds the most precious childhood memories. He recalled: “I remember 1967 being a nice summer, so I suppose it’s caught up in happy childhood memories, and sunshine. Music played a massive part in our house, right from being two onwards, there was always music about.”

Weller isn’t alone in his adoration of the song; fellow British musical icon Damon Albarn was asked by Record Mart & Buyer what song he wishes he had written. Without a second’s forethought, he replied: “‘Waterloo Sunset’ by Ray Davies [The Kinks]. Without a shadow of a doubt. It’s the most perfect song I could ever hope to write, with my sort of voice.”

In 2012, Weller joined Ray Davies at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall to perform ‘Waterloo Sunset’, which you can watch below.