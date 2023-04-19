The classic song that Neil Young regrets: “It put me in the middle of the road”









As an alternative artist, growing to hate your biggest song is pretty much par for the course. In essence, having a commercial smash hit as an anti-establishment figure is like being granted a free bar in a pub that you hate. More often than not, this confused disposition leads to artists regretting their mainstream-leaning effort—it happened to Radiohead with ‘Creep’, Led Zeppelin with ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and it positively derailed poor Neil Young.

So, what exactly is the problem with ‘Heart of Gold’ and why does Neil Young regret it? Well, aside from that gorgeous heavy strummed yet lilting intro, and the overall luscious performance, you could argue that the song itself is highly derivative. As Bob Dylan explains: “The only time it bothered me that someone sounded like me was when I was living in Phoenix, Arizona, in about ’72 and the big song at the time was ‘Heart of Gold’.”

He adds: “I used to hate it when it came on the radio. I always liked Neil Young, but it bothered me every time I listened to “Heart of Gold.” I think it was up at number one for a long time, and I’d say, ‘Shit, that’s me. If it sounds like me, it should as well be me’.” Alas, it wasn’t Dylan, and if it was, I’m sure he’d hope to inject a touch more originality to the lyrical side of proceedings rather than wallowing in pop’s greatest platitude: the lonely-hearts song by a weary star.

None of this, however, makes the song inherently bad. Music always has a place for mawkish mundanity provided that it’s done with the sort of melody and performance that makes dullsville seem like the dominion where music truly belongs – as though the middle of the road is the fine-tuned peak of the mount. However, the issue for Young is that he never wanted to live there. His tracks up until this point had poked and prodded at the mainstream, now with a few chords and a simplified sentiment he was being dragged into that very fold.

Five years on from its release, a decade into his glistening career, he mused: “This song put me in the middle of the road. Travelling there soon became a bore so I headed for the ditch. A rougher ride but I saw more interesting people there.” As those liner-notes on Decade suggest, reaching the top – ‘Heart of Gold’ is Young’s only US number one – actually proved to be a fork in the road.

And like many other artists who have hated their biggest hit, his next step was to reassess his place in culture and venture towards a rather more personal leftfield. In Young’s case, this resulted in his follow-up masterpiece On the Beach, quite possibly his greatest album. It proves telling – given his driving off the middle of the road into a ditch comment – that the album artwork for the 1974 album sports the image of a car crashed into the sands of a lonely beach. While apparently inspired by the cover for J.G. Ballard’s Drought, perhaps the half-buried fancy tailfin and Young gazing out to sea also symbolises him ditching the trappings of the smooth ride and looking towards a more singular horizon.