The classic song that nearly belonged to Stevie Nicks









Luck has an enormous amount of interference in the careers of every successful musician. While small things can sometimes feel trivial or inconsequential at the time, those decisions can lead to a domino effect in changing the route of their path, as Stevie Nicks discovered when she turned down a 1980s classic.

At this time, Nicks was set to launch her solo career while Fleetwood Mac were riding high following the success of Rumours and Tusk. Everything the singer touched turned to gold during this period. Understandably, everybody wanted to work with Nicks because of her raw talent, but she also had the rare ability to almost guarantee a hit record.

In the pop-rock world, Nicks reigned supreme. Meanwhile, in the arena of dance music, there was nobody more crucial than Giorgio Moroder, who had recently stepped into making soundtracks for huge Hollywood productions and eyed up the Fleetwood Mac singer to help him with his work on American Gigolo.

Naturally, Moroder eyed up Nicks for the song ‘Man Machine’, which was to be the centrepiece of the soundtrack. At this stage, it was merely an instrumental, and the Italian composer wanted her to add her special touch to his creation to turn it into a pop masterpiece. However, unfortunately, his plans were thwarted because she’d recently signed with Modern Records, which stopped the collaboration from materialising.

This wasn’t the only time that Nicks turned down an opportunity to work with Moroder, and a discussion surrounding ‘Take My Breath Away’ for the Top Gun soundtrack also ended in disappointment.

Moroder told Billboard in 2017 about the struggle he had to find a taker for the track: “Several. [The Motels’] Martha [Davis] did one. It came out nice, but [producers] Jerry [Bruckheimer] and Don [Simpson] didn’t think it was right. We gave it to Stevie Nicks. I don’t think she said she doesn’t like it, [but] she passed. There was a male British singer, Paul Young, and then I think we had somebody else.”

After Nicks was unable to take on ‘Man Machine’, he handed it to Blondie, who added lyrics and made it their own. The New Yorkers changed the name of the track to ‘Call Me’, and it became the most successful song of their career. Blondie later worked again with Moroder on ‘Rush Rush’, which appeared on the Scarface soundtrack.

In Debbie Harry’s autobiography Face It, she said of the song’s stratospheric success: “To spend six weeks at No. 1 was a complete amplification of everything we had achieved outside of the United States. We didn’t expect it, but it legitimised us in this country and made people realise that we were adventurous and had a vision that could transcend the styles of the day.”

While Blondie were already a hugely successful act, ‘Call Me’ elevated them even further and solidified their status as superstars. The idea of pairing their sound with Moroder was genius, and it would never have happened if it wasn’t for Nicks’ record contract stopping her from taking on the project.