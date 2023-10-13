The chorus that Paul Simon regrets









Throughout his career, Paul Simon has written more than his fair share of immaculate melodies. Whether with Simon and Garfunkel or on his own solo material, Simon’s knack for lyrical depth and musical complexity has resulted in melodies that delicately creep their way into listeners’ hearts and stay for years. Although Simon has more than a few perfect songs in his repertoire, there are bound to be a few that don’t sit well with him.

Then again, songwriting is never a linear process all the time. While the greatest songs tend to come from a spark of inspiration and can often appear in one gulp, Simon has never thought of it in those terms, looking to expand his craft as a songwriter by testing his capabilities on every project.

Throughout the making of the album Graceland, for instance, Simon went to South Africa while still amid apartheid to work off the native musicians. Considering his impressive knack for songwriting, Simon was able to subvert his normal process by bringing the sounds of African rhythms and melody into his work, from the fantastic groove on ‘Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes’ to the relentless joys of ballads like ‘Under African Skies’.

When delivering songs for his greatest hits album, though, Simon contributed the song ‘Slip Slidin’ Away’. Despite the lighthearted title, the song is a severe story about a man who tends to make the wrong decisions in life. Although the track might be taking a voyeuristic perspective into the man’s life, it’s also somewhat of a cautionary tale, reminding the listener not to get caught up in the complexities of life and end up like the poor father who is never there for his children.

Although the tune may be fine the way it is, Simon considered the chorus a point of contention throughout his life. Even though the song went over well, Simon thought the leading hook didn’t need to be hammered into the listener’s head.

Since most of the song’s story is cleared up in the final verse, Simon thought it was unnecessary to play the chorus again, saying, “The last verse is a powerful one, but the chorus, it keeps coming back to the chorus. You know what that chorus is going to say. I always felt it should be shorter, but I didn’t know which verses to take out. Either the last verse or the father/child verse. But they all seemed like they had to be in there, so I left it. But I always felt that the record and the song stayed on a plateau. It didn’t build”.

Even though songwriters often get stumped on which words to put into their melodies to complete the musical phrase, Simon’s problem works in the opposite direction. Instead of leaving the listener on a sad note, they are brought right back to the chorus as if to put the musical exclamation point on what we already heard. ‘Slip Slidin’ Away’ may still have its place amongst Simon’s best compositions, but if the songwriter had his way, there’s a good chance that some of that could get trimmed off the final version of the song.