The band that “undoubtedly changed” how Elton John approached music









The journey to success for Elton John was far from straightforward, and the singer became accustomed to the feeling of adversity. After facing so many knockbacks, most people would have resigned themselves to a career as a session musician. However, Elton persevered and allowed himself to soak up inspiration from other artists, including The Beach Boys, who had a transformative effect on how he made music.

Led by Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ impact on modern pop is hard to overstate. Their 1966 opus, Pet Sounds, redefined the genre, inspiring The Beatles to take an experimental step forward and create the best work of their career. However, the stresses of creating such a creative milestone proved detrimental to Wilson’s well-being, and sadly, he was never the same person again.

The tale of Pet Sounds is one of human sacrifice in the name of true art, and in his search for perfection, Wilson caused irreparable damage to himself. In doing so, he successfully changed how pop music is created forever with the forward-thinking production techniques he implemented on the LP.

When Elton first heard the album, it immediately made him take notice and reconsider his own artistry. Every single element of the recording process was highly considered by Wilson, who used four separate studios to make Pet Sounds, with each location specifically picked for its distinctive acoustics, which Wilson had earmarked for his compositions.

According to Elton, Pet Sounds was a “landmark” moment in the history of music due to the shockwaves it sent across the entirety of the music industry. “Pet Sounds is a landmark album,” John is quoted as saying on Brian Wilson’s official website. “For me to say that I was enthralled would be an understatement.”

John continued: “I had never heard such magical sounds, so amazingly recorded. It undoubtedly changed the way that I, and countless others, approached recording. It is a timeless and amazing recording of incredible genius and beauty.”

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 1976, his then-wife, Marylin Wilson-Rutherford, recalled the musician’s intent for Pet Sounds and revealed the promise that Wilson delivered upon. She said: “He just told me one night, he says, ‘Marilyn, I’m gonna make the greatest album, the greatest rock album ever made.’ And he meant it”.

Elton John remains in awe of Wilson, and for the singer’s 80th birthday, he said in a video message: “Hi Brian, it’s Elton, have a wonderful 80th birthday with Melinda and your family. I’m in Denmark, but I send you so much love. You’ve inspired me all my life, to me, you’re the only real pop genius in the world, and I love you very much.”

Furthermore, the two acts joined forces for a mammoth show at Wembley Stadium in 1975 for one of the biggest nights in the history of British pop music, and The Beach Boys also provided backing vocals on the official recording of the classic Elton track ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.