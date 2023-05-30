The band Robert Plant claimed “were out of this world”









Before Robert Plant helped create the foundations of Led Zeppelin, he was a familiar face on the London circuit and took in as much live music as possible. After moving from the midlands to London, Plant immersed himself in the capital’s music scene at the most exciting time imaginable, performing live as much as he possibly could.

Prior to Plant receiving the call from Jimmy Page to join him in his musical venture, he was the frontman of a group called Band Of Joy. While they never achieved mainstream success, Plant’s period with the band was an apprenticeship of sorts for the singer and provided him with the opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade away from the limelight.

Looking back upon that time during an appearance on Ken Bruce’s programme on BBC Radio 2 in 2021, Plant had incredibly fond memories of his life on the circuit. “Many of us were on a kind of mod-circuit, which we would be travelling around and playing these various clubs in Watford, Brighton, all over the country. It was what you loosely call sub-pop. Rod (Stewart) had been in a band called Steampacket with Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger and Long John Baldry,” he recalled.

The track which reminds Plant of these halcyon days is The Jeff Beck Group’s recording of ‘I Ain’t Superstitious’, which was originally by Howlin’ Wolf. Following his departure from The Yardbirds, Beck’s superstardom continued to flourish, and Plant held nothing but admiration towards the musician he had followed since their days of playing sweaty clubs.

Plant continued: “At this stage, Jeff Beck, who was along with Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck part of those three guys that shaped the guitar from the mid to late ’60s, for a long time Rod Stewart fronted this little celebration and yet again it’s another song that came out from Chicago. It’s a Howlin’ Wolf song called ‘I Ain’t Superstitious’. But between Rod and Jeff, they really killed it. When Led Zeppelin first went to America, they were playing, and they were just out of this world. They were really, really amazing.”

Beck released the track with Rod Stewart on vocals in 1968 and proved themselves to be one of rock’s most daring outfits. While The Jeff Beck Group didn’t have the longevity of Led Zeppelin, during their short time together, they burned bright, and the stage is where they came alive, as Plant witnessed when he watched them perform in America.

Following the death of Beck in 2023, Plant paid a beautiful tribute to his late friend, who he had known for over half a century. “Jeff always appeared timeless, ever-evolving,” he wrote. “He embraced project after project with limitless energy and enthusiasm.”

Plant continued: “He surfaced in an extraordinary time. He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his mates. The scene was on fire, he introduced a cool template moving from Yardbirds to Bolero to Truth, Beck Ola with Rod the perfect foil.” He concluded: “His gift was enormous. He was funny, challenging and eager.” Before offering condolences to his wife: “My feelings are with Sandra today.”

Listen to ‘I Aint’ Superstitious’ below.