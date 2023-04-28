The band Pete Townshend called “a parody of rock”









The Who guitarist Pete Townshend has never been one to hold back his opinion when it comes to his contemporaries. Townshend has insulted too many of his peers to count over the years and is still searching for a verbal filter. The musician knows what he wants rock and roll to be, and one band who don’t fall under his definition is Kiss.

The glam-rock band formed in 1973 and gained a reputation due to their outrageous make-up and costumes. Kiss immediately stood out from the rest of the crowd and had a sense of intrigue surrounding them as each member of the group took on a persona akin to something out of a comic book, which helped elevate them to the biggest stages. An equal amount of thought went into crafting their aesthetic as went into their music, and by the mid-1970s, they were one of the most prominent groups in America.

For Townshend, however, Kiss epitomised a very different brand of rock music which wouldn’t have cut it in the United Kingdom or Europe. Given that the band wore disguises and tried to hide their identity, each member played a character rather than offering authenticity, which didn’t impress Townshend.

Speaking to Hazy Rock in 2014, Townshend explained why the group never convinced him. He remarked: “One thing that Kiss are absolutely, unquestionably not — in any sense, whatsoever — is European or English. They are straight out of Creem magazine meets Las Vegas. Or New Orleans, even. There is a bit of New Orleans in it, a very American kind of Mardi Gras thing.”

He added: “They couldn’t have happened here. They could maybe have happened in Berlin — in which case their music wouldn’t have been like their music. They would have looked like they looked. But they would have made a different kind of music. They’re a very American phenomenon.”

Townshend’s ruthless assessment of the American continued with the guitarist labelling Kiss as a “parody”. He said: “The early years of Kiss were difficult because there was sort of a parody of rock inherent in what they were doing. Also, that business of wearing disguises. Not quite sure about it. You know, I think I’d have to do an academic study to try and work out what’s really doing on there”.

His band unknowingly influenced their sound, with Gene Simmons telling Kyle Meredith in an interview: “Of course, we were influenced, you can’t be here without those who have gone before. So you’ve got a point to the greats that came before you – Jimi Hendrix, and so on. Whenever you see Jimi Hendrix footage, the classic stuff is him on the floor, on top of his guitar lighting it on fire, or Townshend smashing his guitar, and all that stuff. It’s showmanship, stagecraft.”

As much as the guitarist would like to deny any comparisons between The Who and Kiss, Simmons makes a valuable point about how Townshend smashing his guitar like a pantomime villain is a form of rock ‘n’ roll expressionism, just like their larger-than-life personas.