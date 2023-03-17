The band Bruce Springsteen described as a “revelation”









Bruce Springsteen‘s life changed forever when he was introduced to The Beatles for the first time, a seismic moment which altered his perspective on what music could be as an art form. It was love at first listen for Bruce and the Fab Four. However, despite that, those cheeky Liverpudlians were not his favourite British band of the era, which is a title that belongs to The Animals.

Following the success of The Beatles, America became obsessed with discovering the heir to their throne and decided Britain was a hotbed for talent. A never-ending carousel of groups visited the States, and the ‘British Invasion’ was born. When television programmes couldn’t book The Beatles to appear on their broadcast, they’d try for the next best thing, and viewers lapped up anything with an English twang.

The Animals moved to London from Newcastle in 1964 in search of national acclaim, and they couldn’t have timed it any better. They quickly acquired a record deal, and their second single, ‘The House Of The Rising Sun’, introduced the band to audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

The track was their only number-one hit in either country but did lay the foundations for a long successful career in both territories. Springsteen was one of the many American kids who took a liking to The Animals, and their layered take on the class system impacted his songwriting more than The Beatles ever did.

In 2012, Springsteen was invited to be the keynote speaker at the Texan arts festival, SXSW, and he took a moment to pay tribute to The Animals. He told the audience: “Then, the British Invasion. My first real guitar, I actually began to learn how to play, and this was different, shifted the lay of the land. Four guys, playing and singing, writing their own material. There was no longer gonna be a music producer apart from the singer, a singer who didn’t write, a writer who didn’t sing. It changed the way things were done. The Beatles were cool. They were classical, formal and created the idea of an independent unit where everything could come out of your garage.”

Bruce continued: “Then, in some fanzine, I came across a picture of The Beatles in Hamburg. They had on the leather jackets and the slick-backed pompadours, they had acned faces. I said, ‘Hey, wait a minute, those are the guys I grew up with, you know, only they’re Liverpool wharf rats.’ So minus their Nehru jackets and the haircuts, these guys, they’re kids. They’re a lot cooler than me, but they’re still kids. There must be a way to get there from here. And then, for me, it was The Animals.”

Springsteen concluded: “For some, they were just another one of the really good beat groups that came out of the 1960s. But to me, The Animals were — they were a revelation. I mean, the first records with full-blown class consciousness that I had ever heard. ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place,’ had that great bass riff, [plays bass line of ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’] and that was just a clock, a clock marking time.”

While The Beatles were responsible for opening up Springsteen’s mind to new horizons, The Animals helped make Bruce feel comfortable being himself and writing about the topics that mattered to him.