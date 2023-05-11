The animated movie Quentin Tarantino calls a “masterpiece”









Any lover of Quentin Tarantino will know that the filmmaker is passionate about cinema in almost each and every format, having voiced his praise for countless genres in the past. As well as being an admirer of westerns, crime flicks, kung-fu movies and more, Tarantino also likes to dabble in each of these areas himself, creating such modern classics as Django Unchained, Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill.

Despite voicing his love for many movies across the years, one area of cinema Tarantino has rarely delved into is animation. Never creating an animated movie himself, the closest the director has come to devising such moments are the small graphical credit sequences he makes for almost each and every one of his movies. It’s a little different from a feature-length movie we know, but at least Tarantino respects a good typeface.

Still, the director isn’t totally ignorant of the filmmaking form, having praised a number of animated movies over the years. During a conversation with the author Bret Easton Ellis, where the duo were talking about some of their favourite recent movies, Tarantino revealed one particular animation that he loved, choosing something of a mainstream children’s film as opposed to an obscure piece of world cinema.

“Toy Story 3 is a masterpiece and was my favourite movie of that year,” Tarantino says of the 2010 ‘Best Picture’ nominee that took home an Oscar for ‘Best Animated Feature Film’ at the Academy Awards.

This isn’t the only time Tarantino has praised a piece of animated media, however, with the director bizarrely declaring his love for the British children’s series Peppa Pig. Speaking in a recent interview, the director discussed his Video Archives podcast, delving into the inspirations behind the programme as well as speaking about how he’s been trying to introduce the world of cinema to his young children.

“[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie,” Tarantino stated, making reference to the Illumination Entertainment film Despicable Me 2, which he watched with his son in “in small bites” over a week. Speaking further about some of his other favourites, he added, “I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot…I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade”.

There aren’t many other animations that Tarantino has publicly praised, with our search for his all-time favourites of the filmmaking style only bringing up two more movies that toy with the form. Whilst naming his favourite movies of the 21st century, Tarantino praised Gaspar Noé’s Enter the Void, which plays with forms of animation throughout and Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Team America: World Police, which is mere shades away from being an animation.

Take a look at the trailer for the Pixar movie Tarantino calls a “masterpiece” below.