The “amazing” guitarist David Gilmour was frightened to cover









Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour is about as accomplished as one could be at their instrument. However, even the extraordinary Gilmour has been reluctant to imitate his heroes. He may have sold millions of records, been inducted into the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’, and permanently changed the musical landscape, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune from imposter syndrome.

In 2020, the British musical landscape lost one of the greats in the form of Fleetwood Mac founding member Peter Green. While his tenure with the group only lasted three years, it was the pinnacle of their creative output for many people, even though it was much less successful from a commercial standpoint than Rumours courtesy of their latter line-up.

Before forming the band, he was already a recognised figure within the exciting London scene and briefly played in John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers. Once he joined forces with Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, it seemed like the group was on course to change the world with their psychedelic brilliance.

However, LSD would have a transformative effect on Green and lead to him leaving rock ‘n’ roll behind. The guitarist was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and prioritised his mental health over music. After spending decades focusing on his recovery, Green eventually returned to the stage and toured during his later years.

Months before his death in 2020, Fleetwood decided to pay tribute to his late friend by hosting a concert at the London Palladium celebrating his career. Artists eager to participate included Noel Gallagher, Pete Townshend, and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, but Gilmour was incredibly difficult for Fleetwood to convince.

Explaining the difficult process of booking Gilmour, Fleetwood revealed to Rolling Stone how the Pink Floyd musician was initially hesitant to participate because of his appreciation towards Green. “I didn’t know him very well. But I knew he was connected to Peter Green’s music. He used to hang out around Notting Hill Gate and we passed in the night. He was not a personal friend, but two years before this even happened, it suddenly dawned on me that I was going to cold-call him and say, ‘Would you do it?'” Fleetwood began.

The drummer continued: “But he had so much reverence for Peter Green’s playing and who Peter was and the songs. He initially got cold feet. He was like, ‘I don’t know if I can interpret Peter’s work. It’s so amazing. Maybe I can’t do that. I said, ‘What are you talking about? Of course you can.’ He said, ‘At the moment I’m sort of passing on the idea because of what I’m discussing with you here. But later on, if this happens, I may gather enough courage. And at least a year and a half later, I called him back and he said, ‘I’m ready and I really want to do this.’ Which was huge.”

Thankfully, Gilmour did agree to pay homage to his hero. During the performance, he delighted the audience with renditions of ‘Albatross’ and ‘Oh Well, Part Two’ before returning to the stage as part of an ensemble cast during the encore for a cover of Elmore James’ ‘Shake Your Moneymaker’.

Watch the footage of ‘Albatross’ below.