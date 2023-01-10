







Naming the best and worst movies of any given year is, in some ways, a fruitless endeavour considering that cinema is a subjective artistic medium. Despite this, there are always those movies that seize the attention of the contemporary zeitgeist better than others, with such films as Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite being considered some of the greatest modern releases.

Equally, many other films have grabbed the attention of modern audiences for all the wrong reasons, rousing so much hatred during their time in theatres that by the end of their run, cinephiles have sullied the director’s name and actors involved. Many such critical and commercial failures simply come and go as audience interest hops from one film to the next, like the attention of a dog chasing a ball, then a stick, then a young child.

So, whilst Miller, Bong Joon-ho, Jenkins and the like may be responsible for cinematic mastery, there are several other filmmakers whose names do not deserve the same level of respect. Over the course of 23 (and counting) years of the 21st century, cinema has experienced a commercial revolution, with social media, merchandising and streaming services being important considerations in the release of any film.

Such has led to many cynical commercial ventures, ill-thought remakes, and simply insulting comedy flicks which we have neatly packaged in our list of the ten worst movies of the 21st century. Taking into account box-office numbers, pop-culture legacy and general cinematic integrity, let’s dive into the creative sewage.

The 10 worst movies of the 21st century:

10. Cats (Tom Hooper, 2019)

The first entry on our list of the ten worst movies of the 21st century is the bizarre adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, directed by the Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper. A total mess of visual and narrative storytelling, the film became a laughing stock upon its release. It has quickly become considered a failure of grand proportions, demonstrating that some stories simply shouldn’t be adapted for cinema.

Despite a glittering cast that includes the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo, the film remains a laughable, pretentious effort to create art in a story that is inherently absurd.

9. The Wicker Man (Neil LaBute, 2006)

If Neil LaBute’s remake of The Wicker Man had been an original movie, it is likely that it would have never found its way onto our list of the worst movies of the century. The fact that the film is based on Robin Hardy’s iconic 1973 folk horror tale makes LaBute’s effort simply embarrassing in comparison. Not quite sure whether it’s a thriller or a horror tale; the remake fails to create any sense of mystery or intrigue, being utterly ridiculous from the very start.

Much of this has to come down to LaBute’s sensationally bad screenplay, with Nicolas Cage’s bizarre performance being the surprising saving grace of this otherwise dull tale.

8. Battlefield Earth (Roger Christian, 2000)

Roger Christian’s camp sci-fi flick might be ‘so bad, it’s good’, but for our money, it’s just really bad. Based on the novel by L. Ron Hubbard, the movie stars John Travolta as Terl, an alien ‘Psychlo’ whose race has enslaved humanity thousands of years in the future in a land that no longer resembles the green vistas of planet earth. Utterly stupid and absurd, the film plays out like a piece of fiction conjured by a schoolboy.

Released in 2000, the visuals have aged like sour milk in 23 years, and the costumes looked unsuitable for the film even upon its release. Travolta and his co-stars Forest Whitaker, Barry Pepper and Kelly Preston would rather entirely forget its existence.

7. Jack and Jill (Dennis Dugan, 2011)

Adam Sandler is often unfairly judged for being a bad actor, but if films like Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems are anything to go by, the truth is far different. Unfortunately, it’s films like 2011s Jack and Jill that make people think he is not worthy of acclaim, and it’s not hard to realise why. Playing both title characters in Dennis Dugan’s ‘comedy’, Sandler helps to create one of the most cringe-inducing movies of all time.

Made about 20 years too late, Jack and Jill is a strange comedy that is too silly for adults and laden with too many strange references for kids to enjoy. Put simply, it’s a barrel-scraping exercise from Sandler.

6. Fantastic Four (Josh Trank, 2015)

Superhero movies most certainly define the identity of contemporary cinema, changing the landscape of the industry with a playbook of how to make, distribute and merchandise a franchise. This has led to a large number of cinematic turkeys, with Josh Trank’s disastrous Fantastic Four reboot being the worst of the bunch, containing everything that is wrong with poor-quality superhero filmmaking.

Awfully realised by Trank and his co-writers Jeremy Slater and Simon Kinberg, Fantastic Four is a visual and narrative mess, sullying a beloved property whilst being dull and totally uninspiring in the process.

5. Disaster Movie (Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer, 2008)

Spoof movies weren’t always the lazy cinematic punt that they are considered to be today, with Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs still being seen as classics many decades after their release. Still, Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer’s Disaster Movie represent the very worst of the modern spoof genre, piggybacking off of several iconic franchises to perform a lazy exercise in comedy.

Featuring sketches inspired by countless movies of the past five years or so, the main joke of Disaster Movie is: ‘We just mentioned Alvin and the Chipmunks in a film that isn’t Alvin and the Chipmunks’. It’s just bad.

4. Space Jam: A New Legacy (Malcolm D. Lee, 2021)

Thanks to the new ‘multi-verse’ trend in modern cinema, as well as the success of other kid’s films such as The Lego Movie, contemporary producers think they can just toss our favourite characters together into one big movie mashup. Such led to the horrible commercial exercise of Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021, which served not to act as a sequel to the beloved 1996 animation hybrid but instead to big up the intellectual properties of Warner Bros.

Bitterly cynical, Malcolm D. Lee’s film is a sad return to the Looney Tunes characters. No longer are they beloved comedy stars. Instead, they are pawns in Warner Bros’ battle for popularity.

3. The Hottie & the Nottie (Tom Putnam, 2008)

Some films are bad because of their technical quality, screenplay or overarching message, but Tom Putnam’s The Hottie & the Nottie is bad in each and every area, with its insulting themes being the most memorable area of concern. Telling the story of a woman who agrees to go on a date with a man, but only if he finds her a suitor for her unattractive best friend, Putnam’s film is controversial, to say the least.

Suggesting that beauty is entirely surface level, with the protagonist finding the ‘ugly’ girl attractive only once she has sorted out her hair and applied a face full of makeup, The Hottie & the Nottie is a genuinely disgusting piece of fiction.

2. The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence) (Tom Six, 2015)

The original Human Centipede movie of 2009 may have caused outrage online and in the media, but the first film in the hideous trilogy was pretty tame horror pulp compared to its successors. Whilst the sequel was filthy, to say the least, The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence) was created with a nasty tone that pervaded your retinas like an airborne infection, dishing out disgusting visual sights and a vile tone.

No fun to watch, review or discuss, the third film is a pretentious piece of cinematic garbage that adds nothing to its genre nor the happiness and fulfilment of the viewer.

1. The Emoji Movie (Tony Leondis, 2017)

Tony Leondis’ Emoji Movie may seem an obvious choice to be ‘the worst movie of the 21st century’, but the film truly encapsulates everything wrong with modern movie making. As we’ve previously discussed throughout the list, though, particularly when covering Space Jam: A New Legacy, contemporary cinema has grown cynical, dropping the facade of ‘art’ to release instead just products that don’t even hide their intentions anymore.

Based on the small pictures you can send to your friends on social media platforms, The Emoji Movie is a truly vacant movie that takes place across several different apps, including Candy Crush, Just Dance Now, Dropbox, Spotify and Facebook. At its best, it’s a bad animated movie made with no heart and imagination, but at its worst, it is a piece of toxic capitalist propaganda that regurgitates contents onto the faces of its impressionable young viewers.