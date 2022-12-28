The Martin Scorsese movie that Steven Spielberg calls a "cinematic masterpiece"









Steven Spielberg has been one of cinema’s leading lights for decades, solidifying his status as the undisputed king of the blockbuster. From Jaws, E.T., and the Jurassic Park series, the director has given popular culture some of its most cherished cinematic moments.

Although he is the master of the big-budget romp, we should not be duped into thinking that this intrinsic connection to Hollywood undermines the importance of his work. Spielberg has always cast a wide net, exploring racial drama with The Color Purple, thought-provoking science fiction in finishing Stanley Kubrick’s passion project A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and the realm of politics with titles such as The Post.

Attempting to define Spielberg is an almost impossible task. He might have big-money productions under his thumb, but Spielberg has proven adept at practically every genre he’s entered. Ultimately, the director is a perennial shapeshifter whose next move is always unclear. This has kept his fans curious and given his career the type of vitality that only true greats can claim, with the same said for both Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock.

It’s a prerequisite for such an eminent auteur to live and breathe cinema. From the mainstream hit to the niche art house movie, Spielberg has made it clear over his career that he soaks up cinema in all its forms, which has informed his dextrous style.

A fellow auteur he has long been an admirer of is the great Martin Scorsese, and to Spielberg, one of the New Yorker’s titles pips the rest. This is the 1990 effort Goodfellas, the story of mobster Henry Hill, tracing his life from 1955 to 1980. Starring the late Ray Liotta in his defining role, as well as Scorsese regulars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, Goodfellas is credited with redefining the crime film genre.

“I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve experienced this epic cinematic masterpiece,” Spielberg wrote of Goodfellas in a new essay for Variety. The E.T. director claimed that there “are no background performances” in the movie, labelling the leading trio of Liotta, De Niro and Pesci “one of cinema history’s greatest acting ensembles”.

“It’s no longer a guilty pleasure to sit for 2 hours and 26 minutes,” Spielberg then expressed, “But rather a master class for any aspiring filmmaker who wants to see a breathtaking balancing act of multiple storylines, timelines, shocking violence and violent humour.”

Spielberg wasn’t done effusing about Goodfellas. He applauded the movie for its “intoxicating energy expressed not only through its masterful editing” but “the greatest needle-drop score since American Graffiti” and “the best-spoken narrative since” Double Indemnity.

“Everyone has a favourite Scorsese picture,” he concluded. “And this is the one for me.”

