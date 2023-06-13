The song Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen gifted David Crosby









Folk legend David Crosby rose to prominence in the 1960s as a member of The Byrds, shooting straight to number one in the United States and the United Kingdom with their Bob Dylan cover, ‘Mr Tambourine Man’. The song’s popularity helped pioneer the folk-rock genre, which subsequently dominated the decade.

In 1968, the musician formed Crosby, Stills, and Nash, with Neil Young joining in 1970. Meanwhile, Crosby released his debut album, If I Could Only Remember My Name, in 1971, kickstarting a successful solo career. No matter what Crosby was creating, he was wholly dedicated, even if his outspoken opinions often resulted in personal clashes between him and his bandmates.

Throughout the decades, Crosby expressed an intense love for creating music and performing – continuing until his death in January 2023, aged 81. According to his friends, he was planning new music and tours until his passing, despite his belief that he didn’t have long left. The musician released his last album, For Free, in 2021, named after the Joni Mitchell track, with a cover of the song appearing on the record.

The album was special for Crosby because it contained two collaborations with members of his all-time favourite band, Steely Dan. Crosby confirmed the fact in 2020, tweeting: “Steely Dan is my favourite band in the world period”. The opening track, ‘River Rise’, features Michael McDonald, who has sporadically played with Steely Dan through the years.

However, the album also features the track ‘Rodriguez for a Night’, which includes lyrics written by Steely Dan’s main man, Donald Fagen. Crosby long admired Fagen, referring to him as one of his musical heroes. Although the pair shared the stage a few times, he never managed to record anything official with Fagen until 2021.

However, these live collaborations allowed the pair to form a friendship. Their first time duetting live occurred at a Santa Barbara show in 2019, where Steely Dan invited Crosby to sing ‘Home At Last’. It didn’t take long for Fagen to ask Crosby to join them in New York, where they sang ‘Wooden Ships’.

A few years later, Crosby spoke to Rolling Stone about his delight that Fagen had penned lyrics for him to sing. “It’s really fucking good, man,” he said. “I’m so honored he gave us a set of words. I’ve been asking him for a couple of years. He started to trust us, I think. It took a long time, but he gave us a set of words that are really wonderful and we just wrote the shit out of them”.

In another Rolling Stone interview, Crosby declared his love for Fagen by explaining: “He doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve, but he’s a brilliant guy. I admire him beyond belief“. Crosby genuinely respected Fagen; thus, it’s fitting that his final album featured a song written by one of his heroes.