The song Rush's Geddy Lee wants to be played at his funeral









Most people have considered the song that they want to be played at their funeral. However, Rush’s Geddy Lee is cut from a different cloth, and until he was asked about the topic, it’s not something he’d ever pondered.

Lee’s stance on the subject is fair, considering he won’t be in attendance for the event. Therefore, it remains reasonable why he’s never bothered to give the question a moment’s thought as his time could be better off spent elsewhere, such as in the studio or listening to records.

However, Lee was forced to answer his funeral song when he was interviewed by Classic Rock about ‘The Soundtrack of My Life’, which was a fascinating insight into his psyche. Not only did he name the track that he wanted to soundtrack his last hurrah, but he also discussed his favourite guitarists, songwriters and albums.

Interestingly, in the interview, Lee said: “I have many bass heroes, but Jack Bruce was my biggest influence. He was the first bass player I saw on stage that just wailed and was able to fill in the blanks in his three-piece band. I saw Cream in 1969 at Massey Hall in Toronto. That show was magical.”

When discussing the track he wanted to be played at his funeral, Lee spoke in less fluent terms. He said: “Why would I give a shit about that? They can play whatever the hell they want! Or maybe I’d have them play some Derek And Clive. So the shock and horror of it would be fantastic.”

If you are unfamiliar with Derek and Clive, they were a comedy sketch group in the 1970s. They recorded three albums during their time together, and the 1979 film documentary Derek and Clive Get the Horn.

The duo were created by Dudley Moore and Peter Cook, who first started recording them while they were working on Broadway. It began as a private joke between the pair, and they planned to keep it that way. However, bootlegs somehow made their way onto the market, and the duo decided to release work as Derek and Clive officially.

There was no tight script for the comedy pairing; instead, it was ad-libbed, which provided Derek and Clive with an unhinged edge that would make them the least befitting soundtrack to a funeral. While none of their work will make those in attendance at the service weep, it’s the way Lee wants to go, and that’s a decision we should commend.

