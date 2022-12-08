The Don Henley song that took him "42 years to write"









Every songwriter searches their entire career looking for the perfect song, but for many, it never arrives, while some are fortunate to have carved perfection on multiple occasions. It wasn’t until Don Henley was a music industry veteran that he felt he’d finally cracked it, despite already releasing a series of hits.

Henley had been building his entire career towards ‘The Heart Of The Matter’ from his third solo album, The End Of The Innocence. The Eagles founding member poured everything he’d learned from his life full of love, loss, and heartbreak into the song. Henley simply didn’t have the life experience as a younger man to pen a track as mature and well-rounded as ‘The Heart Of The Matter’.

In the run-up to writing the song, Henley went through a period of personal turmoil following his break-up with his fiancé. The drummer believed she was the person he was destined to spend the rest of his life with, but it didn’t turn out as planned.

Henley wrote the song alongside J.D. Souther, who also helped pen songs for The Eagles. Similarly to Henley, Souther had recently split from his fiancé, and both had to cope with their former flames, having moved onto somebody new. However, one positive from their shared heartbreak was allowing the experience to fuel ‘The Heart Of The Matter’.

Souther told SongFacts: “At that particular moment, it was an easy song for both of us to work on because we had both, within the last year or so, broken up with our fiancées. We’d both been in love and engaged at the same time, and both his relationship with his girl and me with mine ended in the same few months”.

Adding: “And it’s pretty much what the song says, they had both taken up with somebody else. And that’s not easy to hear, but at the time it made a good source material for that song, because it seemed to be really universal and it seemed the only way to really survive your first reaction to hearing news like that or having those kind of feelings is to remember that the first person to benefit from forgiveness is the one who does the forgiving. And, actually, that was Don’s idea.”

He concluded: “I have to give him full credit for that forgiveness theme. The first time he sang that forgiveness chorus over and over to me, I didn’t get it. Kind of went, ‘Yeah, I guess.’ And then it sort of sunk it that it was exactly the point of the song.”

During The Eagles’ Hell Freezes Over tour, Henley shared his pride about ‘The Heart Of The Matter’ and told crowds: “It took me 42 years to write this song and 5 minutes to sing it.”

On ‘The Heart Of The Matter’, Henley pours his heart and soul into the track, using music as a coping mechanism for his pain. Although it’s about a personal experience related to Henley, everybody has been through their version of heartbreak and connected to his creation, which became a signature song.

