Why Ronnie Wood refused to join Led Zeppelin









A fifth ingredient in Led Zeppelin is impossible to imagine. The band were comprised of Robert Plant, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, and Jimmy Page — arguably one of the most formidable quartets in rock history. However, in another world, their line-up also included guitarist for the Faces and The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood.

Before they were Led Zeppelin, the band were The New Yardbirds and had formed out of the ashes of The Yardbirds. Page, the group’s de facto band leader, was the only group member who survived all three iterations of the band. He created The New Yardbirds to fulfil the touring commitments of the former group, and following the end of their Scandinavian run of dates, they rebranded as Led Zeppelin, a name given to them by Keith Moon.

Initially, Terry Reid was their first-choice vocalist, but he refused their advances, and Page instead asked the unknown Plant to front his new band. “It’s a waste of time to talk about it,” Reid later told the Observer. “They did really well. End of story.” He added, “I was asked to join a lot of bands.” Plant introduced Page to Bonham, and Jones completed the line-up after impressing the guitarist with his session work.

While it’s hard to imagine where Wood would have fit into their line-up, the guitarist insists he was part of the original plans for the band. However, despite being a massive fan of The Yardbirds, Wood resisted the opportunity to join the new version of the group because he felt the rest of their line-up were merely a “bunch of farmers” rather than serious musicians.

Wood made the admission during his Absolute Radio show in 2012. During a broadcast, he casually explained how he could have been a member of Led Zeppelin. “Peter Grant used to manage myself and Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart and Mickey Waller and Nicky Hopkins back in the good old days,” he recalled. “He was behind a band that was going to be called The New Yardbirds, which I had an offer to join, and I said, ‘I can’t join that bunch of farmers’. Anyway, they eventually changed their name and turned out to be Led Zeppelin, and he managed them as well.”

The details of the offer Wood had to join the group remain light. However, the proposal was likely submitted when Ronnie performed as a bassist in the Jeff Beck Group before he formed the Faces. Therefore, it’s likely Wood was lined up to play bass rather than as an additional guitarist alongside Page.

Ultimately, Wood made the right decision as it could have messed with the perfect formula of Led Zeppelin, which took the group to greatness. Additionally, it would have changed the course of his career and impacted the splendid work he’s carved for himself. In the end, everything worked out for the best by Wood rebuffing the advance to join The New Yardbirds.