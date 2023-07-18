Roger Moore’s unhealthy demand during his time as James Bond









The realm of Hollywood is no stranger to unique demands and requests made by its stars. One such instance can be traced back to the era of suave British Secret Service agent 007, James Bond, famously brought to life by actor Roger Moore. While Moore’s sophisticated portrayal of the character is undeniably revered by all fans of the franchise, what’s less well-known is the actor’s extraordinary contractual stipulation – an “endless supply” of a particularly expensive luxury item.

Bond, as envisioned by his creator Ian Fleming, was a man of exquisite tastes, an aficionado of the finest things life could offer, be it women, wine, or weapons. This ethos didn’t just extend to the Bond portrayed on screen but also, in one notable aspect, to the man who played him.

Roger Moore, a cigar aficionado, wanted his love for rolled tobacco to be reflected in his characterisation of the iconic spy. Perhaps he thought it would be a worthwhile addition to the character, or perhaps he simply never wanted to stop puffing. Either way, he got it in writing: an endless supply of cigars.

But this wasn’t just any tobacco. Moore’s preference was for the Montecristo, a cigar brand often hailed as the pinnacle of sophisticated smoking. Supposedly known for their meticulous handcrafting, rich aroma and exquisite taste (their words, not mine), Montecristos are considered the embodiment of luxury in the cigar world. A demand for endless supplies of such a high-end product was practically unheard of, even in an industry accustomed to unusual demands.

The cost of sustaining this request was astronomical. During the production of one single Bond film, the bill for Moore’s Montecristos came up to a whopping £3,176.50. To put that into context, that’s equivalent to purchasing nearly 400 individual Montecristo No.2 cigars, considering the average price per piece. While aligning with the character’s luxurious lifestyle, this extravagance brought the fictional world’s excesses into real life, blurring the lines between character and actor – and probably pissing off a bunch of MGM executives, too.

While this demand was undeniably excessive and indulgent, it did sort of serve a purpose beyond satisfying Moore’s personal enjoyment. Or, rather, Moore’s personal enjoyment ended up leaving a lasting imprint on the character of 007. Bond was a larger-than-life figure, and the constant presence of high-end cigars added another layer to the aura of sophistication and elegance surrounding him.

Moore wanted his version to smoke so he might distinguish himself from Sean Connery’s version, and, in the end, the cigars became as much a part of his Bond’s image as his signature Walther PPK, the Aston Martin and a martini – shaken not stirred.