Rod Stewart writes a recipe for the perfect "hangover sandwich"









If you’ve woken up a bit bleary-eyed and fuzzy-headed after Christmas drinks, you have an unlikely saviour in Rod Stewart. His contribution to 1988’s Rock N’ Roll Cuisine covers the perfect hangover sandwich that promises to soothe the sorest of heads.

Robin Le Mesurier and Peggy Sue Honeyman-Scott were the geniuses behind Rock N’ Roll Cuisine, deftly answering the age-old question of “what would a rockstar make if they strolled off stage and into my kitchen?” with a series of contributions from ’80s rockers. The star-studded cookbook featured recipes from Ozzy Osbourne, Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks, and Paul Stanley.

Oh, and can you guess what recipe Meat Loaf covered? The book is strangely endearing, with a member of The Cure sharing a baklava recipe with a touching explanation about its relation to his Eastern European heritage. However, Yoko Ono disrupts its charm slightly when she pens a recipe for the so-called ‘Dream Soup’. When it comes to actual nutrition, it isn’t recommended: “Put a lot of sunshine in a large bowl,” she writes, and “spice it up with a pinch of hope”. Cheers, Yoko.

However, all said and done, the stand-out has got to be the ‘Hangover Sandwich’, described by Stewart as a “humble, albeit savoury dish”. All you need is wholewheat bread, two eggs (one if for insurance “in case one should go adrift”), butter and you’re set.

“Approach the stove from a westerly direction, making sure of one’s footing,” instructs Stewart. “With clean hands, set forth a match to the gas ring and stand back. In an orderly but brisk fashion, place the cooking utensil of your choice over the flame and without further ado, crack forth the egg into the pan. Notwithstanding any notable catastrophes, rescue the egg from the pan and place between two well-buttered slices of bread, these having previously been administered with a goodly portion of ham. Add salt and pepper, find a quiet corner, a comfy chair, a morning journal and sober up.”

One can only assume he made the sandwich the day after his hilarious appearance in the Scottish Cup draw back in 2017. Videos of Stewart went viral following his booze-induced over-the-top dips into the pot and bingo-style number calling.

Explaining his more than apparent enthusiasm during an interview with TalkSport, Stewart said: “Pre-draw, well, I like to go and have a drink. So, I think, on this particular occasion, I may have just had too much to drink. Although I don’t really look drunk – I didn’t fall over or anything – but to be honest, I did get stuck into a few Bacardi and Cokes!”

“[No draw] will ever be as good as this one because this went all around the world! It actually did Scottish football a bit of good,” he added. In typical Rod Stewart fashion, he declared: “A lot of the officials didn’t like it too – ‘he’s drunk’ – so what!”