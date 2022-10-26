Robert Smith calls for united action against Tories: "It's time for a fresh and enduring start"









Robert Smith, frontman of The Cure, has called for united action against the UK’s Conservative Party. His statement follows the recent crowning of Rishi Sunak as the UK’s prime minister.

On entering number 10 as Prime Minister – the UK’s fifth in six years – Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss but warned that there were many “difficult decisions to come”. He has since installed Dominic Raab, who described Truss’s economic policy as a suicide note, as his deputy and justice secretary.

Sunak’s reshuffle has alarmed many MPs. His decision to restore Suella Braverman to the Home Office, for example, came as something of a surprise, as did his refusal to promote former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt. Braverman, a Eurosceptic rightwinger, was given the new position just six days after being forced to resign after emailing a confidential policy to the wrong MP.

All of this comes amid calls for a General Election. On learning of Sunak’s arrival at number 10, Labour MP Angela Rayner tweeted the following: “The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak without him saying a word about what he would do as PM. He has no mandate, no answers and no ideas. Nobody voted for this. The public deserve their say on Britain’s future through a General Election. It’s time for a fresh start with Labour.”

Replying to Rayner’s tweet, Smith wrote: “It’s time for a fresh and enduring start with Labour and the Greens – and don’t hold a grudge – The LibDems…Please understand there are enough right minded people left to keep the fascists out of power – if you could all just forget about the power and agree on the big stuff.”

