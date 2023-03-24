Robert Plant wanted Stevie Nicks to sing on a Led Zeppelin album









In 1977, Stevie Nicks was at the height of her fame. Fleetwood Mac had just released their eleventh studio album, Rumours, which gave birth to top ten singles such as ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’ and ‘Dreams’. By then, Nicks was already one of the most celebrated female vocalists on the rock scene, with Robert Plant inviting her to appear on the next Led Zeppelin album.

Having been spotted by guitarist Jimmy Page back in the late ’60s, Plant had helped establish Zeppelin as the UK’s premiere hard rock outfit. Following the release of their platinum-selling album Presence, the band embarked on yet another stadium concert tour of North America, breaking their own attendance record with an appearance at the Silverdome arena on April 30th, where 76,229 people were present.

A few months later, in July 1977, Plant sat down with Mark Ginsberg of Interview Magazine to discuss his return to the stage after being involved in a car accident in Greece. The crash left him battered, bruised, and unable to tour. When asked what he’d been listening to at home, he replied: “Uh, I like Little Feat, Fleetwood Mac — obviously. That little lady ought to come and sing on one of our albums. If she were to come sing on one of our albums — it would…What’s her name? — Stevie…”

Plant went on to clarify that Nicks would have to collaborate with Led Zeppelin, not the other way around. When asked if the member of Led Zeppelin would ever consider performing with other artists, he said: “Well, no, I think it would only be impromptu. On other albums maybe just guesting for a track—on a very light-hearted level. I can’t see any serious turn one way or another. We just enjoy playing with each other. I wouldn’t like to go and sing with anybody else at all.”

Sadly, Robert Plant and Stevie Nicks never got around to singing together. Hady they, their collaboration might have sounded a bit like Plant’s Raising Sand album with country singer Alison Krauss. You can revisit one of our favourite cuts from that record below.