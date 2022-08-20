Robert Plant's favourite solo song









Although Robert Plant will always be known as the frontman of Led Zeppelin, he’s made far more albums since the band ended in 1980 than he did with the group. He’s no longer the same person who fronted Zeppelin, and there’s no place where that’s more evident than through his output.

Plant has regularly spoken about his disconnect with the band’s material in recent years. During a conversation with UCR as part of their ‘Nights’ radio show, the singer shunned his contribution to ‘Stairway To Heaven’. He explained: “The construction of the song, the actual musical construction, is very good. It’s one of those moments that really can stand without a vocal and, in fact, it will stand again without a vocal, I’m sure, because it’s a fine piece of music. Lyrically, now, I can’t relate to it, because it was so long ago. I would have no intention ever to write along those abstract lines anymore”.

Plant’s partnership with Alison Krauss is the clearest indication yet of his musical evolution, and it’s their work together that he’s most proud about in his post-Zeppelin canon. During his appearance on the BBC radio show ‘Desert Island Discs’, where guests name their favourite eight tracks, the singer name the pair’s 2007 collaboration, ‘Your Long Journey’.

Interestingly, this was the only song from the entirety of his recording career that Plant selected, which suggests it’s his favourite creation of all time. Although he didn’t delve into his decision-making behind the track, Plant did refer to the duet as “really beautiful”.

Plant also named the Doc Watson cover one of his career favourites while speaking with The Guardian in 2017. It was one of the first tracks Plant recorded with Krauss, who he first sang in 2004 at a Lead Belly tribute concert in Cleveland.

While speaking about discovering Krauss, he recalled: “I remember pulling over and writing the name down: who the hell was that?” Plant then remembered their first conversation, adding: “She whispered: ‘Oh hi’, barely speaking, then said she’d call me back, quickly putting down the phone. She was putting her kid to bed!”

On ‘Your Long Journey’, he commented: “I picked this one over them all, because it’s killer beautiful.” It’s also a track which epitomises the partnership he has with Krauss, who admits he “was basically tutored by”.

Detailing further, Plant added: “She’s a very precise singer who’s done more duets than you can shake a stick at, and I was thinking: help, I’m a rock singer, no matter what I do. But, of course, I’m not: I’m just a guy that sings songs”.

The track signifies Plant’s stark evolution from rock music into folkier territory, which is where he now prefers to reside, and judging from his glowing words about ‘Your Long Journey’, it’s a sound he much prefers.

