Robert Plant names his favourite Bob Dylan song









Robert Plant’s life changed when Bob Dylan entered it, and suddenly, he saw the art of writing lyrics in a different light. It was over 50 years ago when the Led Zeppelin frontman first became obsessed with Dylan, and to this day, he still believes the songwriter’s talent to be “more than I can even imagine”.

“Something happened when Dylan arrived. I had to grapple with what he was talking about. His music referenced Woody Guthrie, Richard and Mimi Farina, Reverend Gary Davis, Dave Van Ronk and all these great American artists I knew nothing about,” Plant once told The Guardian. “He was absorbing the details of America and bringing it out without any reservation at all and ignited a social conscience that is spectacular”.

The singer added: “In these Anglo-Saxon lands we could only gawp, because we didn’t know about the conditions he was singing about. Dylan was the first one to say: hello, reality. I knew that I had to get rid of the winkle-pickers and get the sandals on quick.”

Dylan was painting a new world with his words foreign to Plant’s existence. However, he found himself gravitating towards it and beginning to write with the aid of his social consciousness. It completely changed his approach to writing lyrics, and even to this day, there are certain songwriting traits demonstrated by Dylan that he simply can’t comprehend how to execute.

One trait of Dylan’s that makes Plant green with envy is how the American can write from the perspective of others. The Led Zeppelin frontman discussed the subject during an episode of his podcast in 2020 following the release of Dylan’s album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.

He said: “Whose soul are you really baring? Are you baring your own soul? … Do you go into character, or do you refer to people who you care about who are in trouble? And the song pours out from another angle. That’s quite something.”

Plant added: “My songwriting’s pretty … it goes in a straight line. The idea of me actually taking on the guise of somebody who’s been in some kind of situation that you can only watch from afar – it’s more than I can even imagine, to voice somebody else’s condition and actually be them in the song.”

Plant’s favourite song by Dylan is ‘One More Cup Of Coffee’, written from the perspective of a man who becomes infatuated with the daughter of a “Gypsy King”. It was inspired by his visit to France in 1978 when he visited a gypsy celebration at Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, which made his songwriting instincts kick in.

Speaking to Charlie Rose in 2005, the subject turned towards Dylan, with Plant adding: “Well, Dylan’s got to be ‘One More Cup Of Coffee,’ I think. It’s such a fantastic song. I mean, how can I forget about Dylan’s contribution when he was the guy who woke us all up?”

Listen below to Robert Plant’s cover of his favourite Bob Dylan song, ‘One More Cup Of Coffee’.