The Robert Mitchum movie that inspired Bruce Springsteen









In unravelling the myriad facets that constitute the Bruce Springsteen persona, music is the one unifying element that weaves through the tapestry of his life. At his core, a true artist, Springsteen’s devotion to the craft of songwriting has remained unwavering over his illustrious five-decade career. Whether as a performer, vocalist, guitarist or even a ghost-writer, ‘The Boss’ holds an unparalleled passion for music that transcends the ordinary.

Even heroes have their own idols, however, and Bruce Springsteen is certainly not an exception: those who have profoundly impacted him include various icons across personal peers, musicians, filmmakers, authors, and activists. The actor Robert Mitchum, in particular, left a profound mark on Springsteen with his sinister and rebellious on-screen presence, so much in fact that he played a pivotal role in inspiring one of Springsteen’s own musical creations.

Mitchum’s appearances in two significant films contributed to Bruce Springsteen’s lyrical content: one of which includes the 1958 movie Thunder Road, along with Mitchum’s own song ‘The Ballad of Thunder Road’, which has a clear connection to Springsteen’s iconic song ‘Thunder Road’. Similarly, Mitchum’s role in the 1955 film The Night of the Hunter, where he played a sinister preacher with ‘love’ and ‘hate’ tattooed across his knuckles, left a lasting impression on Springsteen. The imagery of this tattoo found its way into Springsteen’s song ‘Cautious Man’ from the 1987 album Tunnel of Love.

Beyond the specific references, Mitchum’s film persona resonated with Springsteen during his early career phase when he often portrayed streetwise characters. Mitchum’s enigmatic, fatalistic presence in his roles found echoes in Springsteen’s songs, adding a layer of complex storytelling to his music.

When it comes to his other heroes, Springsteen has also discussed the impact of Roy Orbison, whose song ‘Only the Lonely’ became one of his all-time favourites. Speaking about the contributions of Orbison when inducting him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Springsteen said: “Some rock ‘n’ roll reinforces friendship and community.”

Adding: “But for me, Roy’s ballads were always best when you were alone and in the dark. Roy scrapped the idea that you needed verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-verse-chorus to have a hit. His arrangements were complex and operatic, they had rhythm and movement, and they addressed the underside of pop romance. They were scary. His voice was unearthly.”

Naturally, Springsteen also drew inspiration from The Beatles, who discovered the band after discovering Elvis Presley a little too early for it to truly resonate. He explained: “I saw Elvis on TV, and when I first saw Elvis, I was nine, but I was a little young, tried to play the guitar, but it didn’t work out, I put it away. The keeper was in 1964, ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ on South Street with my mother driving.”