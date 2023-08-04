‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ movie review: An ode to love and hope, defying tragedy with grace









Matthew Lopez - 'Red, White and Royal Blue' 4.5

Rarely does a work of fiction have the profound ability to clutch onto your heart and refuse to let go, but for me, Casey McQuiston’s queer romance, Red, White and Royal Blue, was it.

When news of its upcoming film adaptation reached me, a mix of emotions washed over: elation, delight, and even disbelief – yet, in the midst of it all, a lingering concern arose. What if the casting choices missed the mark? What if the director failed to capture its essence?

This YA romance novel revolves around the journey of ‘First Son’ Alex Claremont-Diaz, who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a crisis management campaign alongside Britain’s Prince Henry. Though their initial encounters are fraught with perceived animosity, a gradual transformation unfolds as they begin to see each other in a new light, forging an unexpected bond. However, navigating a romantic relationship proves to be an intricate endeavour, given their complex geopolitical positions.

One of the novel’s greatest strengths lies in McQuiston’s profound understanding of its themes. It’s refreshing to see a work that genuinely represents pockets of the LGBTQIA+ community without falling flat or lacking the necessary personal experience to tackle such subjects effectively. Hear me out: queer stories don’t always have to be tragedies. While I love Brokeback Mountain, it’s always great to see a more diverse range of narratives that steer away from constant heartbreak and instead celebrate love, joy, and the richness of life.

And that’s why Red, White and Royal Blue means a lot to so many people – it ticks all the boxes. It’s funny, charming, and exudes charisma, yet remains grounded in reality, never shying away from the complexities of our world. And that’s why I was worried when a film adaptation was announced. The novel is perfect in the way it handles geopolitics and institutional homophobia with grace, avoiding the pitfall of drowning in tragedy. What if the film couldn’t handle that and ended up becoming nothing more than a cringe-worthy flop?

Thank goodness I was wrong. Let’s start with the casting, because that bit is easy. I never once doubted the immense talent of Taylor Zakhar-Perez, nor did I have any reservations about Nicholas Galitzine’s ability to bring Prince Henry to life on the screen. Their performances are so genuine and captivating that their chemistry is palpable. Zakhar-Perez effortlessly embodies Alex’s vivacity, fearlessness, and unwavering confidence, delivering a wholehearted and animated portrayal. Meanwhile, Galitzine shines as Prince Henry, initially appearing stoic but gradually revealing layer upon layer of depth and complexity.

What took me completely by surprise was the sheer perfection of the accompanying cast’s performances. Rachel Hilson shines as Nora, leaving a lasting impression with her incredibly natural and heartfelt acting that is bound to linger in my memory for years to come. And then there’s Uma Thurman, who never fails to deliver, but portraying Alex’s mother, a character both stern and focused yet brimming with compassion, is no easy feat. However, Thurman handles it with exceptional finesse, infusing the role with the precise nuances and complexities that do complete justice to the character.

Naturally, when transitioning a novel to the screen, certain adjustments are necessary, and amazingly, all of the modifications to Red, White and Royal Blue make perfect sense. In the book, some characters have more extensive subplots that coexist alongside Alex and Henry’s spotlight. However, for the film’s narrative flow and to ensure the story’s true essence shines through within its limited screen time, minor tweaks were incorporated. These adjustments were made with great care, though, maintaining the integrity of the original storyline while optimising the film’s visual storytelling to do justice to the tale.

In actuality, the film delves into some heavy themes, as Prince Henry grapples with the complexities of his place in the monarchy, a realm fundamentally at odds with queer sexual identities and romances. Yet, impressively, the film nimbly navigates these weighty subjects without overshadowing the significance of Alex and Henry’s relationship. It masterfully keeps the focus on their journey, gently sidestepping the potential distraction of the outside world.

As a result, the viewing experience remains lighter and warmer, assuring us of an eventual happy ending, thus making even the more heart-wrenching moments forgivable. Its refreshing absence of overtly homophobic stereotypes, such as language choices, creates the perfect queer romance film that addresses challenging themes without burdening the story with unnecessary weight and intensity commonly associated with such narratives. Props also to its wonderful soundtrack – in one scene in particular, it’s difficult not to get choked up after the music cue reminds you that once and for all, it’s going to be OK. Alex and Henry are going to make it.

Ultimately, Red, White and Royal Blue is a profound tale of hope, intricately woven around the transformative power of love. The film impeccably captures the sparkle and elegance of its source material, expertly representing the notion that love is an unyielding force prevailing over the confines of tradition and conservatism.

Red, White and Royal Blue will be available to watch on Amazon Prime on August 11th, 2023.