







As one of the great pioneers of modern cinema, alongside the likes of Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino is a great advocate of the cinematic experience above all. Whilst there has become an increasing temptation to experience films on our smartphones, tablets and laptops thanks to new technologies, Tarantino has appeared on The Late Show with Steven Colbert to discuss just why going to the cinema is so important.

Appearing on the show in early November 2021, Quentin Tarantino was primarily going on the programme to advertise the release of the novelisation of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, based on his film of the same name released in 2019. Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film depicts the fall of the Hollywood golden age in the context of the sadistic murder of Sharon Tate at the hands of the Manson cult.

Speaking about his own education in filmmaking, Tarantino recalled that many of the films he watched as a youth, he watched on television, calling the experience somewhat “disposable”. On the contrary, the director describes the cinematic experience as a colourful one, explaining, “When a movie comes out that you’re interested in enough to see and it makes you leave your house and buy a ticket…you have an experience, and you have an experience with a bunch of strangers and at that moment, when the movie gets going and the lights are down, you become a collective”.

Such a conversation has become a major debate in contemporary Hollywood as studio executives scramble to rediscover the spectacle of cinema once more. As Quentin Tarantino concluded, “When you have a good experience those are the things that stay in your mind and that you remember for the rest of your life, and they become indelible snapshots”.

See the clip, below.

Quentin Tarantino describes the thrill of the cinematic experience: pic.twitter.com/E7uf3jdudy — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) November 15, 2021