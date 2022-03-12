Quentin Tarantino named "the greatest actor produced in our lifetime"









Quentin Tarantino has worked with some of the greatest acting talents, ranging from frequent collaborators such as Samuel L. Jackson to contemporary icons like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Starting in the 1990s, Tarantino had a definitive impact on that decade which changed American filmmaking forever.

Although he is still primarily known for his brilliant early gems Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Tarantino has maintained his artistic momentum through new projects as well. Even in the 21st century, Tarantino has produced modern classics like Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds which has reinforced his status as one of the most popular directors around.

Tarantino has built a reputation for his arthouse action sensibilities and he has remained unapologetic about his attempts to produce a coherent aesthetic framework for cinematic violence. Borrowing inspiration from cult classics such as Hong Kong martial arts films and exploitation flicks, Tarantino has incorporated many such fascinating elements into his own work which has contributed towards a growing fan base.

After the success of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino has been very public about his decision to make one final film before retiring as a filmmaker. There has been a lot of debate about what Tarantino’s final film is going to be, with the director hinting at the possibility of making a brand new addition to the Kill Bill series.

While explaining his directorial sensibilities, Tarantino insisted that he learnt screenwriting by taking up acting classes. According to Tarantino, all aspiring screenwriters can learn how to navigate personal emotions and translate them into an effective script by understanding the craft of acting and the psychology of actors.

That’s exactly why Tarantino has a lot of respect for actors, often citing the likes of Robert De Niro as examples of true acting prowess. Tarantino also admires many younger talents, including Star Trek actor Chris Pine whom Tarantino wanted to cast in his own Star Trek film but those ideas were shot down by the producers when they heard Tarantino’s pitch.

In addition to those big names, there is one specific actor whom Tarantino referred to as a creative force. “I’m a big fan of wild behavioural actors,” Tarantino said in an interview. “I think Michael Parks is one of the greatest actors that has been produced in our lifetime! He ruined most of the breaks he got. He’s in From Dusk Till Dawn.”

Michael Parks was one of those American acting talents who only gained recognition later in his life. Although his filmography is extensive, Parks added to his legacy by collaborating with Quentin Tarantino on films such as From Dusk Till Dawn and Kill Bill while also appearing in David Lynch’s seminal television show Twin Peaks.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.