Quentin Tarantino’s comments on Roman Polanski: “He had sex with a minor, all right. That’s not rape”









On February 1st, 1978, Roman Polanski fled the US after 42 days in jail while he awaited final sentencing after pleading guilty to raping a child. It’s a startling fact, that makes the support he has received since unreconcilable. Ultimately, the only way you can fathom the blind defence of the child rapist is to see it as a wider symptom of society’s ignorance regarding the widespread sexual abuse of women. Quentin Tarantino’s own condemnable comments reflect this unfortunate societal disparity.

This case is not one that should be caveated with any degree of justification: By Polanski’s own admission, in March 1977, the then-43-year-old director drove a 13-year-old girl to Jack Nicholson’s house while the Chinatown actor was out of town. Polanski claimed he was going to take photos of the girl for French Vogue magazine while he was a guest editor. When he arrived at the property, he gave the 13-year-old champagne and a quaalude. He then proceeded to rape her repeatedly and then drove her home.

The next day he was arrested. 42 days in jail followed for Polanski awaiting further sentencing. On the day Polanski was released and informed that he was due to receive a lengthy sentence, he fled the US, boarded a plane to London, and crossed the border to France – where he has dual citizenship. French law has prohibited his US expedition charge ever since.

As a fugitive, Polanski has gone on to direct 15 projects. During that time, he has worked with huge Hollywood names such as Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman and many more. He has also been nominated for several awards. All while maintaining that he did rape a child and offering up the following explanation for his villainy in 1979: “If I had killed somebody, it wouldn’t have had so much appeal to the press, you see? But… fucking, you see, and the young girls. Judges want to fuck young girls. Juries want to fuck young girls. Everyone wants to fuck you girls!”

In this regard, we are dealing with a child rapist who not only escaped justice but has also escaped rehabilitation and the just reconciliation of his own crimes. Largely his blasé attitude regarding his abuse has also carried through to Hollywood. In 2009, an astonishingly large number of leading figures in the film industry signed a petition calling for his release including David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, Wim Wenders, Wong Kar-wai and Woody Allen.

The argument is that his initial sentence would have been three years in state prison and by that logic he would have served his time by now. They see the fact that his international movement has been restricted to a few select countries and the condemnation of the press as punishment enough. However, if he had committed the same crime today, the sentence would have been severely harsher, but his defenders insist that he should be judged on previous, antiquated legal standards, despite the fact he never actually served a sentence, to begin with.

Perhaps the most alarming public defence came in 2003 when Quentin Tarantino told Howard Stern: “He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape. That’s not quite the same thing… He had sex with a minor, all right. That’s not rape. To me, when you use the word rape, you’re talking about violent, throwing them down.” It took Tarantino 15 years to apologise to Polanski’s rape victim for his evident ignorant and reproachable comments. Even then he caveated his recourse by saying that he “played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative.”

Why would you play devil’s advocate in the case of a child rape? This alone is indicative of society’s continued ignorance on the matter. Is the violence continually perpetrated against women in Tarantino’s films merely to provoke the audience without much due forethought regarding the message that sends? And is that a worthy justification in a world where the UN claim that one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence, and in the US, every nine minutes child protective services substantiate or find evidence for a claim of child sexual abuse?

These facts are shocking, just as the details of Polanski’s case that opened this piece also prove unsettling. Anything glossing over these, defending them, or simply failing to address them clearly shows that as a society we have not come to terms with the problem. When you deconstruct Tarantino’s comments the same can also be said of his own films where violence against women fails to address the wider picture. He is not alone in this regard, but there is no way that you say his films show violence gratuitously as opposed to exposing the ugliness of it.

While this has been a normalised entertainment choice that escapes Tarantino’s oeuvre alone, his comments and the self-same insensitive approach in the construction of his films show that we must be more cognizant of the issue in order to help solve it. In the past, Tarantino has even admitted this himself, stating regarding his allegiance with Harvey Weinstein: “I knew enough to do more than I did.”

While this is a saddening statement, it should serve as the tagline for how we actively address the problem moving forward. That also includes no longer using violence – whether sexual or otherwise – in films as a provocative tool. Because, above all, the Polanski case proves that culture can perpetuate society’s dark undercurrents in a troubling manner such as constant sexualisation, blind hero-worship, and sustaining patriarchal paradigms even if it is subconscious. In order to address that we must confront the blunt reality of the problem and be more mindful about our actions and art because, in all of this debate, the traumatic and tragic ramifications for a 13-year-old child are all too often widely overlooked.