Playlist: Steve Albini shares his 20 favourite songs of all time









American musician and record producer, Steve Albini, has shared his 20 favourite songs of all time, with a list featuring the likes of John Cale, the Birthday Party and Dolly Parton.

He caveated his selection by stating that he tried to avoid songs that he has worked on. However, given that he estimates that he has worked on several thousand songs over the years, this was easier said than done.

To name but a few, the 61-year-old has worked with PJ Harvey, Nirvana, Pixies, the Wedding Present, The Breeders, Cheap Trick, Jarvis Cocker, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and hundreds of others.

When we recently spoke to the Wedding Present’s David Gedge, he explained what it was like working with Albini: “We just really got on. He’s got this reputation of being difficult to work with, but he was absolutely perfect for us.“

He continued: “It’s all boring stuff really, but he just knows about EQ’s and where to put microphones so that a drumkit sounds right, all the boring stuff that I have no interest in really.” As Albini says himself, one of the key tenets of his work is to bond with the artists over shared formative experiences and influences.

This has made him a very in demand producer, and there is one track he worked on that he had to make an exception for, as he stated on Twitter: “Did 20 songs, tried not to include any I worked on but made an exception for Nina.”

We’ve wrapped these tracks up in a playlist for your enjoyment below (NB not all songs available on Spotify).

Steve Albini’s 20 favourite songs:

‘I Don’t Wanna Go Down to the Basement’ – Ramones

‘Rock Island Line’ – Johnny Cash

‘Barracuda’ – John Cale

‘Who is he and What is he to You?’ – Bill Withers

‘Every Day’ – Buddy Holly

‘Mob Clash’ – Effigies

‘Rocket USA’ – Suicide

‘Superstition’ – Stevie Wonder

‘Mich Kreight ihr Nicht’ – Tommi Stumpff

‘Leeches’ – Naked Raygun

‘She is Beyond Good and Evil’ – The Pop Group

‘I Had a Good Mother and Father’ – Washington Phillips

‘Der Mussolini’ – DAF

‘Showroom Dummies’ – Kraftwerk

‘Big Jesus Trashcan’ – The Birthday Party

‘That’s When the Brick Goes Through the Window’ – The Oil Tasters

‘Hamburger Martyr’ – Killdozer

‘Stingray’ – Didjits

‘Let’s Start Doing (What we Came Here to Do)’ – Clarence Carter

‘This Is What It Is’ – Nina Nastasia

‘500 Miles’ – Proclaimers

‘Jolene’ – Dolly Parton

‘Hospital’ – The Modern Lovers

‘Follow That Car’ – MX-80

‘Neo-Fascist’ – Appliances SFB

‘Brand New Rambler’ – Smashchords

‘Romeo’ – Wipers

See more Did 20 songs, tried not to include any I worked on but made an exception for Nina. pic.twitter.com/kHPQ0BgZ0W — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) September 4, 2023