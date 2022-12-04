Phoebe Bridgers Storefront Church honour Mimi Rogers with Low cover









With a few weeks passed since the death of Low founder Mimi Parker, the breadth of her influence on music is becoming clearer than ever. A number of artists have taken it upon themselves to pay tribute by covering her songs, including Robert Plant and Jeff Tweedy.

Now, we get another one with Storefront Church and Phoebe Bridgers taking on ‘Words’. The track originally appeared as the opening track on the band’s 1994 studio album I Could Live in Hope. “Our cover of Low’s song, ‘Words’, is out today,” Storefront Church leader Lukas Frank. “In the wake of Mimi’s passing, I’d like to dedicate this to her. Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it—relieving, cathartic and honest.

“This cover features Phoebe, who I’ve known since we were little kids,” I couldn’t be more grateful for her contribution and support, both now and over the years. My co-producer Waylon is also someone I’ve known for longer than I haven’t, but this is our first time officially producing something together and I’m proud of the result.”

“Adding to the nostalgia of it all, the cover art is by graphic design master @jamsayne and features a photo my mom took of my sister 30 years ago. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed to this song, to Low, and to all who listen.”

It’s hard not to get sentimental about a cover like this, especially when all the slow-moving weirdness that’s so typical of Low’s sound is ironed out to a beautiful and plaintive piano line. Bridgers is making a hell of a run as a featured artist these days, and when everything combines into one heavenly chorus, the emotion being felt is palpable.

Check out the cover of ‘Words’ down below.