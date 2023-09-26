Pete Townshend on the guitarist who “blew us all away”









Regarding guitars, few are more equipped to speak about the topic than The Who’s Pete Townshend. He’s inspired several generations with his craft, and throughout his career, Towenshend’s rock ‘n’ roll showmanship has excited millions across the globe during live performances with his band.

Additionally, Townshend is a notoriously difficult customer to impress, and he doesn’t hand out praise at a regular frequency. Notably, nobody has been safe from his firing lane over the years, and even the sacred Beatles and his own bandmates have had to endure the viciousness of the guitarist’s unpredictable tongue.

However, there are a few exceptions, and people who are safe from any potential insults issued by Townshend. One of these is the late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who he grew close with over the decades, and their robust relationship was built on a strong mutual respect for the artistry of each other.

Besides his work with Van Halen, Eddie was best known for his iconic riff on the Michael Jackson classic ‘Beat It’. However, a fact less known about that collaboration is that Jackson initially wanted Townshend to play on the track, but The Who guitarist could not make it work and recommended Van Halen instead.

This conversation started their friendship, with Townshend telling Rolling Stone in 2020: “He was utterly charming, happy about the connection but told me how much he was enjoying playing keyboards. His smile was just classic. A man in his rightful place, so happy to be doing what he did.”

The Who’s principal songwriter heaped more praise, adding: “He was not just an innovative and stylish player with great taste. He was also a laidback virtuoso showman who just blew us all away every time. Every shredder today has lost their Master Teacher and Guide.”

Likewise, Van Halen was equally in awe of Townshend, who he listed as one of his influences regarding the rhythm section. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2011, the American claimed The Who guitarist’s technical brilliance derived from his “power and intensity”, which he balanced alongside a “simplicity” that helped carve out his unique approach.

He added: “You know, nothing was very complicated. Like, listen to ‘My Generation’ (Sings the main riff). Even the later stuff on Who’s Next, it’s all very power-chord based.”

From a technical perspective, Townshend and Van Halen specialised in different areas, which likely explains the awe-filled comments from both sides. Hearing the pair collaborate on a track would have been a divine proposition, but sadly, it wasn’t to be.