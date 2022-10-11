The personal song that Stevie Nicks refuses to play live









Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has always been incredibly candid and open about her battles with addiction. She wasn’t the first person in the entertainment business to fall into the tempting trap, actress Mabel Normand also succumbed to the same plights in the 1920s, and Nicks felt compelled to write about Normand’s story.

Using Normand as a vehicle to write about addiction was a more comfortable setting for Nicks to navigate the topic rather than approaching it from an autobiographical angle. Although her creation, ‘Mabel Normand’, is technically about the eponymous figure who inspired the Fleetwood Mac singer to pen the track, without her experience of suffering addiction first-hand, she wouldn’t have gravitated towards Normand’s story.

Normand was born in Staten Island in 1893 and began working closely with Charlie Chaplin, who she mentored. For years, she was one of the leading names in the film industry, but contrarily, the latter period of her life was full of scandal. When she passed away in 1930, Normand was a persona non grata in Hollywood, and her name was sullied.

Although she was reportedly clean at the time of her death, Normand was cocaine dependent for a long period of time and associated with unsavoury characters. Her frequent co-star Roscoe Arbuckle faced trial for the murder of Virginia Rappe in 1921, and although he was eventually acquitted, Arbuckle was blacklisted from the film business.

Later, director William Desmond Taylor, who Normand grew close to while at the height of addiction, was mysteriously shot after she visited his residence. After a thorough investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department ruled her out as a suspect, but her reputation was in pieces following the ordeal. It’s alleged Taylor was murdered by a contract killer who had been hired by a drug dealer that the director was rumoured to be helping prosecutors catch.

The final blow to Normand’s career came in 1924 when her chauffeur, Joe Kelly, bizarrely fired a pistol at the oil broker Courtland S. Dines, who was left wounded from the shooting. After marrying Lew Cody two years later, Normand’s health declined, and she passed away from tuberculosis in 1931.

When Nicks became acquainted with Normand’s life story, she immediately drew parallels between her position and the late actresses. The singer was acutely aware that her fate could be the same as Mabel’s if she didn’t change her cocaine-fuelled ways.

“Mabel was an amazing actress and comedian from the ’20s, and she was a terrible cocaine addict,” Nicks once explained. “She eventually died of tuberculosis, but it was really her drug addiction that killed her.”

She added: “I saw a documentary of her in 1985 when I was at my lowest point with the blow. I was watching TV one night, the movie came on, and I really felt a connection with her. That’s when I wrote the song. Less than a year later, I went to rehab at Betty Ford.”

Learning about Mabel Normand helped Nicks on her journey to getting clean; therefore, the song will always be incredibly emotional for her. However, surprisingly that isn’t why she chooses against performing the effort live. Instead, she claimed it’s simply too difficult to sing. Speaking to Q, Nicks said: “If you take a breath, you get off the beat. You’re one word too late, you can never get back on, and you’re dead in the water.”

Listen to ‘Mabel Normand’ below.