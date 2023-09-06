Vito Acconci: The performance artist who masturbated over gallery guests









When architect and performance artist Vito Acconci first formed Seedbed, it had nothing to do with masturbation. He wanted to blend with the space he created – become it and command it. He was underneath the floor of the Sonnabend Gallery in New York, where a floor was specially made so he could do just that. Constructed in the form of a ramp, viewers walked over him as he became one with the floor.

Situated underneath that floor for two weeks, Acconci lay hidden, masturbating – his spoken sexual fantasies about the visitors ringing out through the gallery’s loudspeakers. Supposedly legendary in art circles, his outbursts were meant to signify mutual interaction between artist and viewer because the piece couldn’t exist without them.

As he explained, the visitors’ footsteps were all he needed to build sexual fantasies. “Those sexual fantasies could keep my activity going, keep my masturbation going – but the visitors had to know what I was doing, so, just as I heard visitors’ footsteps on top of me, they had to hear me under them – so I spoke my fantasies aloud,” he explained. “I came, a visitor might think I was doing it just for her, just for him – my goal of producing seed led to my interaction with visitors and their interaction, like it or not, with me.”

Performance art is quite easily accused of being vapid, and Seedbed is no exception. It’s curious that it was produced in 1972, at the nexus of the sexual revolution – and the year the contraceptive pill was made available to unmarried women in the US, but doesn’t meaningfully engage with either.

The work itself insists the “seed” is just a means to an end, a way of forming a connection, some grand metaphor for creation. Acconci’s cries of: “You’re pushing your c*nt down on my mouth” or “You’re ramming your cock down into my ass” weren’t transgressive, but just shocking for the sake of it.

What it really does speak to is art’s confusion with an increasingly sexually liberated culture. Erotica was becoming more accessible with the rise of the so-called “Golden Age of Porn”, aided by films like Andy Warhol’s Blue Movie and Jerry Gerard’s controversial Deep Throat.

But Seedbed didn’t celebrate that, and if anything, reverted sexual relations back to a Victorian sensibility of someone furiously masturbating in private at a time when sex positivity was finally on the rise. Still, it was a favourite of performance artists, likely jealous Acconci had broken that sacred social taboo of not masturbating over strangers first.

Marina Abramović re-performed the piece at the Guggenheim Museum in 2005 as a testament to Acconci’s influence, but it remains one of performance art’s most hollow pieces. People became sexual objects in such a shockingly real way it went beyond a comment on desire or power.