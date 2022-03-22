Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich launches GoFoundMe for Daniel Johnston’s cat









Daniel Johnston is well known for leaving behind a devoted cult following, but what about his cat following? When the singer-songwriter died in 2019, he left behind his pet cat, who’s been living a solitary existence ever since. Now, Pavement drummer Bob Nastanovich has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the feline’s much-needed oral surgery.

According to Nastanovich, Spunky the cat is in need of $2,000 to cover veterinary costs. Johnston’s former tour manager, Laura Anderson explained the cat’s condition in a post to the GoFundMe page: “Daniel’s cat Spunky has lived all alone in his house since he died and was recently taken to a rescue organization,” she said.

She then added: “She has had a tumor in her mouth and a cancer scare (fortunately her biopsy was negative). She is slowly returning to health; the final challenge is to take out all her teeth, and she will have to learn to eat new food while she heals… We are hoping to raise money for the extraction surgery and post-op care, so that Spunky will avoid infections and live her remaining years in comfort.”

If you think you can spare the money to help Spunky, you can make donations to Nastanovich’s fundraiser here. It’s one way you can show your support for a musician who continues to inspire DIY creatives three years after his death.

Meanwhile, Nostonovich recently announced that he and Pavement will be reissuing Terror Twilight (1999) alongside the album’s lead single ‘Spit On a Stranger ‘. The releases come ahead of Pavement’s reunion tour this autumn.

The tour will see the classic lineup of Stephen Malkmus, Scott ‘Spiral Stairs’ Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West play their first shows together since 2010. Beginning in Leeds on October 17th, the tour will sweep the breadth of the UK, hitting Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester, before culminating with a four-night residency at London’s Roundhouse. They will then continue with dates in Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Aarhus, Bremen, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam and Dublin.

